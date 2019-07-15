Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, August 1, 2019
"The Two O'Clock Fight" - When a group of criminals hijacks a plane and lands on The Reef, Cat Chambers jumps into action formulating a quick-thinking plan to save the passengers on board before it's too late on ABC's "Reef Break," THURSDAY, AUG. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.
"The Two O'Clock Fight" was written by Robert Port and directed by Peter Andrikidis.
"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.
