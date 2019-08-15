Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MYSTERIES DECODED on THE CW - Tuesday, August 27, 2019
MIND CONTROL AND TIME TRAVEL - In the 1980s, stories began circulating that the U.S. government was conducting radical experiments on young children - including mind control tests and time travel. In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and conspiracy podcast host Sam Tripoli head to Montauk to investigate one of the most puzzling conspiracy theories of all time (#103). Original airdate 8/27/2019.
Over the course of each hour, the investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED will delve deeper into some of America's greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case. From Area 51 to the Salem Witch Trials, each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned Private Investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles.
MYSTERIES DECODED is from MorningStar Entertainment and executive produced by Gary Tarpinian ("Deadliest Warrior," "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force") and Paninee Theeranuntawat ("Deadliest Warrior," "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force").
