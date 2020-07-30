Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA on FREEFORM - Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. EDT

The episode airs from 8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT.

August 23 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1004 - "Love and Protest"James and Sade reflect on raising a Black child in the current climate in America. Paul recruits Sophie to help him throw a romantic evening. Elle and Oscar navigate their new relationship.This four-part romantic comedy series is a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing.The series will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex. It is a show that takes a fresh look at love that knows no bounds.The series will be filmed using remote technologies while utilizing talents' real living spaces as the backdrop to the stories.

