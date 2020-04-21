Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LISTEN TO YOUR HEART on ABC - Monday, April 27, 2020
"Week 3" - It's show time! As the couples prepare to perform in front of a live audience and a panel of superstar judges, they first must endure the toughest test of their relationships yet. It is time to face the music about who wants to pursue a real connection. If a couple cannot see their future together, they must say their goodbyes before the competition begins. Now, receiving a rose no longer just means having a romantic connection, it's also about having talent and a strong connection onstage when performing as a couple. Bachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, along with Pop icon Kesha and two-time GRAMMY® Award winner Jason Mraz will judge the duos' musical talent and their chemistry in their performances. Who will be inspired by the moment and who will freeze? Moving performances and heartbreaking departures highlight this game-changing week on "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," MONDAY, APRIL 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Savannah discovers that the smooth-talking Brandon may have been two-timing her with Julia. How will this realization affect their possible future onstage and offstage? Will Julia be driven into the arms of her steady admirer Sheridan?
The newly dedicated couples regroup after some touching farewells. Chris Harrison shares that the final couple will soon start new lives as performing artists, writing and recording their own music together. But first, they must prepare for this high-stakes live performance. Every couple is assigned a song and starts rehearsing. The clock is ticking.
The first date finds famed stylist Rebecca Mink dressing one pair in her designs for a sizzling photo shoot and their big debut. The next date card arrives for one of the newer couples and they arrive at the famous Anaheim House of Blues for a sold-out concert by chart-topping COUNTRY MUSIC star Chris Lane. The lucky duo watch Lane perform and meet his wife, Lauren (Bushnell) Lane, who also is one of Bachelor Nation's favorites as Ben Higgins' ex- fiancée. The unforgettable night continues as Chris invites the couple onstage to sing his hit single "Big, Big Plans" with him. It gives them a glimpse of what their future may hold. They could have it all!
The big night arrives and the anxious couples are stunned to see who will be judging their romantic and musical harmony: One of Bachelor Nation's favorite couples, Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers; Kesha, and Jason Mraz. Which couples will shine in front of this all-star panel of judges, and who won't be able to find their rhythm? Two couples struggle with their onstage chemistry and the judges need to decide which has the raw passion and musical talent to continue their journey. Will music work its magic to transform people and their relationships?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric and Chris Harrison are the executive producers.
