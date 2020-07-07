Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KILLER CAMP on THE CW - Thursday, July 23, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

BACK-STABBERS - As the campers recover from the previous night's shocking murder, they are faced with a mud pit, falling into a freezing lake and razor-sharp axes. When suspicions rise and accusations fly, bromances will be broken, alliances are forged, and a relationship blossoms. And at dusk, the killer instructs Bruce to claim the next victim. Directed by Mike Parker (#102). Original airdate 7/23/2020.In The CW's new series KILLER CAMP, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they are not going on a fun new reality show called "Summer Camp'" but actually participating in a horror whodunnit called "Killer Camp." Each night someone will be 'murdered' - and they must determine who the secret murderer is amongst them.The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being killed and therefore eliminated from the game. The murderer will bump off their fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways; it's the job of the innocents to work out who is responsible before it's too late...The killer will eliminate an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman "Bruce," who actually executes the bloody hilarious death scenes. Comedian Bobby Mair takes on presenting duties as Camp Counselor.Hosted by comedian Bobby Mair and executive produced by Steph Harris, KILLER CAMP is from Tuesday's Child and originally aired on ITV2.