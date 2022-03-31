Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JUDGE STEVE HARVEY on ABC - Tuesday, April 5, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – JUDGE STEVE HARVEY: “You Cause the Wreck, You Cut the Check” (108)
Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on some good old common sense. In the first case, friends battle it out when one sues the other for medical bills that were amassed due to injuries FROM a scooter accident. In the second case, good friends clash when one sues the other for payback of a loan provided for liposuction surgery. In the third case, a husband and wife sue each other over her cooking skills or lack thereof.
Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of "Judge Steve Harvey," a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging FROM family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. FROM Steve Harvey, "Judge Steve Harvey" is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:
