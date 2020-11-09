Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 19, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"My Happy Ending" - The Grey Sloan doctors continue to face their new COVID-19 reality and deal with a familiar and stubborn patient. Koracick is put in charge of the interns who recently joined the hospital ranks and Link operates on a sex therapist. Elsewhere, Maggie finds comfort in Winston's virtual presence on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

Guest starring in "My Happy Ending" is Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Mackenzie Marsh as Val Ashton, Kevin Sifuentes as Manoy Joshi, Lisa Vadal as Intern Alma Ortiz, Melissa DuPrey as Intern Sara Ortiz, Nikhil Shukla as Intern Reza Kahn and Robert I. Mesa as Intern James Chee.

"My Happy Ending" was written by Meg Marinis and directed by Kevin McKidd.

"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.