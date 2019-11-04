Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, November 22, 2019
"TMI: Too Much Integrity" - The Huang parents are out to make big changes in the lives of their friends and family: Jessica scheduling mandatory FAMILY TIME with Eddie, Emery and Evan; and Louis dead set on taking Honey's blog to the next level, landing her a spot on "Good Morning Orlando." However, they may be in for a surprise when the boys and Honey let them know how it feels to be on the other side of their good intentions on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, NOV. 22 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Ken Marino as Gus, Kathleen Rose Perkins as Mey Mey, Rachel Cannon as Deirdre and Stacey Scowley as Carol-Joan.
"TMI: Too Much Integrity" was written by Samantha Riley and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Nahnatchka Khan who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
