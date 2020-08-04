Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DEAD PIXELS on THE CW - Tuesday, August 18, 2020
The episode airs from 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET.
IN REAL LIFE - When Vince Vaughn is cast as their favorite Kingdom Scrolls character, Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) stage a major protest. Russell (David Mumeni) befriends another gamer and quickly learns why meeting IRL isn't a good idea. Also starring Sargon Yelda and Charlotte Ritchie. Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#102). Original airdate 8/18/2020.
Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and The CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
DEAD PIXELS follows Meg (Alexa Davies, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"), Nicky (Will Merrick, "Poldark") and Usman (Sargon Yelda, "Strike") who are obsessed with the online fantasy game "Kingdom Scrolls." Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the "Kingdom Scrolls" movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child's playpen, so he can play the game in peace. Oh, and Nicky definitely isn't into Meg. That would be a cliché. DEAD PIXELS is split equally between the characters' tragicomic real lives and their computer-animated misadventures in "Kingdom Scrolls."
Created by Jon Brown ("Succession," "Veep"), and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Phil Clarke and Jon Brown, DEAD PIXELS is a Various Artists Limited production for Channel 4 that airs on E4 in the UK and distributed by BBC Studios.
