Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DATELINE on NBC - Friday, April 26, 2019
A mother in Pennsylvania disappears one afternoon after she is last seen by her co-workers leaving for lunch. The case remains cold even after 60 investigators try to crack it. Could the 61st detective finally have the answers? Josh Mankiewicz reports.
All-New She Didn't Come Home Airs April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history. Now in its 27th season, Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.
Airing Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine reaches more than 18 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms.
David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer.
