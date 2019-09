Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, September 23, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"First Elimination" - The 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2019 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a style they have not yet danced to this season. Some of the songs featured in the season's second episode will include Taylor Swift's "Lover," Demi Lovato's "Confident," Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon," The Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris," Aretha Franklin's "Think" and Earth, Wind & Fire's "September," among others. The show opens with a comedic cold open featuring celebrity contestant Ray Lewis giving one of his infamous locker room pep talks to his fellow celebrities in advance of the first elimination.For the show's second broadcast, scores from the judges from week one will carry over and be combined with judges' scores from week two, which also marks the first weekly live-viewing audience vote of the season (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text). The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window).Moving forward with each subsequent Monday night, the live vote combined with the judges' scores will be tabulated in real time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. And for the first time in "DWTS" history, a big format change in voting will change everything and will be revealed during the broadcast.The couples are (with their dance choice) the following:Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will dance the Cha ChaModel and photographer Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the FoxtrotPop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance the Salsa"The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten will dance the Cha Cha"The Office" actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov will dance the Cha ChaTV host and "Queer Eye" star Karamo and Jenna Johnson will dance the SalsaSuper Bowl MVP Ray Lewis Cheryl Burke will dance the SalsaComedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will dance the TangoTwo-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd will dance the FoxtrotFormer White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold will dance the SalsaTV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will dance the TangoLegendary "Supremes" singer Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong will dance the FoxtrotHosted by two-time Emmy® Award-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, "Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba."Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.