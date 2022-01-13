Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Sunday, January 23, 2022

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a star-studded spin on America's Game®. Season two continues with an all-new episode. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. (TV-PG)This episode's celebrity contestants include Curtis Stone (playing for Chrysalis), Haley Joel Osment (playing for Los Angeles Regional Food Bank) and Tatyana Ali (playing for Commonsense Childbirth)."Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns with its star-studded spin on America's Game® when season two premieres on its new night on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.Watch a clip here: