Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Sunday, January 23, 2022

The episode airs 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2022  
This episode's celebrity contestants include Curtis Stone (playing for Chrysalis), Haley Joel Osment (playing for Los Angeles Regional Food Bank) and Tatyana Ali (playing for Commonsense Childbirth).

Watch a clip here:

