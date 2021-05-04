Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Jean and Danny embark on a trip to Iowa together with hopes of taking their relationship to the NEXT level, but ghosts from Jean's past life make it difficult for them to move forward. After becoming addicted to true-crime television, Jackie, Freddie and Lane realize they DON'T know much about Danny and fear that he could be a murderer. (TV-PG)

Guest starring is Sherri Shepherd as Sharon.

"Jean There Done That" was written by Annie Levine, Jonathan Emerson and Allan Rice, and directed by Pamela Fryman.

Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

