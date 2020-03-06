Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
"Pastor Paul" - When the new pastor in town starts giving out free advice to the townspeople, Rio feels like her therapy practice is in jeopardy and does her own investigating of Pastor Paul. Meanwhile, Mike falls in love with a used truck and purchases it without telling Rio, and Rio is not thrilled when she finds out, on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, MARCH 17 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon. Geoffrey Owens guest stars as Pastor Paul.
"Pastor Paul" was written by Rob Rosell and directed by Anya Adams.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studio. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
