Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BACHELOR IN PARADISE on ABC - Monday, October 10, 2022
8:00-10:00 p.m. – BACHELOR IN PARADISE: “804” (804)
After Teddi's exit sends shockwaves through the beach, a flock of SINGLE LADIES races to make the first move on the hottest new arrival, Rodney; but Genevieve has eyes for another new guy, which sends her existing relationship into rocky waters.
Meanwhile, it's nothing but smooth sailing for lovebirds Serene and Brandon, whose relationship only grows after they receive a much-anticipated date card. Later, Ashley and Jared attempt to turn up the heat in their own romance, but will their night end with a bang?
