Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 5, 2022

9:00-9:31 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Story Samurai” (203)

Sep. 29, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 5, 2022 A traveling storytelling troupe Jacob used to be in visits ABBOTT ELEMENTARY for a day of education and entertainment.

Jacob can't wait to share this part of his past with his colleagues; but when he realizes they think the performers are corny, Janine does her best to help him embrace his nerdy side. Meanwhile, Melissa struggles with THE NEW NORMAL of her combined second and third grade class.

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Watch a sneak peek of the upcoming episode here:

Regional Awards

