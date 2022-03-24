Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, March 29, 2022

pixeltracker

9:00-9:30 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Desking” (111)

Mar. 24, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, March 29, 2022 When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the TEACHERS band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. JOHNSON provides comforting life advice to Gregory; and later, the TEACHERS finally meet Jacob's boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students "desking." (TV-PG, L)

"Desking" was written by Morgan Murphy and directed by Melissa Kosar.

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Prom Dance With You Pom Beanie
Prom Dance With You Pom Beanie
Diana Lyric Face Mask
Diana Lyric Face Mask
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour Tee

From This Author - TV Scoop