Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, March 29, 2022
9:00-9:30 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Desking” (111)
When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the TEACHERS band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. JOHNSON provides comforting life advice to Gregory; and later, the TEACHERS finally meet Jacob's boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students "desking." (TV-PG, L)
"Desking" was written by Morgan Murphy and directed by Melissa Kosar.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:
"Desking" was written by Morgan Murphy and directed by Melissa Kosar.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here: