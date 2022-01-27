Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, February 1, 2022
9:00-9:30 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Gifted Program” (106)
Janine convinces Ava to start a gifted program at Abbott led by Jacob. However, when some students begin to feel left out, Gregory and Janine put their heads together and come up with a solution. Elsewhere, Barbara pushes a hesitant Melissa to start dating again.
"Gifted Program" was written by Jordan Temple and directed by Matt Sohn.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
