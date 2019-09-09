Scoop: Coming Up on THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, September 15, 2019
When the secret stack of cash - aka Lisa's college fund - Marge keeps under the sink goes missing, the documentary crime series "Deadline Springfield" goes in-depth to solve the case, leaving no stone unturned in the "Woo-Hoo Dunnit" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Sept. 15 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3015) (TV-PG L, V)
THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative global entertainment franchises. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable around the world.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Groening and Sam Simon. Brooks and Groening are executive producers.
Al Jean also serves as an executive producer and the series' showrunner. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/9-9/13
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 9/9-9/13
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, September 27, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, September 27, 2019
THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative global entertainment franchises. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable around the world.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Groening and Sam Simon. Brooks and Groening are executive producers.
Al Jean also serves as an executive producer and the series' showrunner. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.