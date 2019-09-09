Scoop: Coming Up on THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Saturday, September 21, 2019
Werner Herzog, Jenny Slate and Illeana Douglas Guest-Voice
After Homer's work cuts children's healthcare benefits, Marge turns to buying healing crystals as a cheaper solution for Bart's ADD. Bart begins to succeed in school, prompting Marge to open her very own crystals empire and sell to the naive mothers at school in the "Crystal Blue-Haired Persuasion" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Saturday, Sept. 21 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3016) (TV-PG D, L, S, V)
THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative global entertainment franchises. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable around the world. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will celebrate its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Groening and Sam Simon. Brooks and Groening are executive producers.
Al Jean also serves as an executive producer and the series' showrunner. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
