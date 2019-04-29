Scoop: Coming Up on Sundance Now This May and June

Below please find the full list of titles that will be begin streaming on Sundance Now starting in May and June. Should you need more information, or screeners to review, please let us know.

SUNDANCE NOW SERIES:

May 6th

State of the Union (2019) - US/CAN

From the brilliant mind of Nick Hornby (Brooklyn, Fever Pitch) comes a series of ten ten-minute episodes about contemporary relationships. Each episode is set in a pub immediately before Tom (Chris O'Dowd) and Louise (Rosamund Pike) have their weekly marital therapy session. Tom and Louise banter and bicker, spar and spat but as blame and guilt get dealt out, an energy re-emerges in their partnership. With each successive episode, a jigsaw puzzle comes together of how their lives were, what drew them apart, and what may draw them together again. Premieres May 6th with two episodes released every day at 5PM EST through May 10th.

10 Episodes.

Director: Stephen Frears.

Cast: Chris O'Dowd, Rosamund Pike.

May 16th

Air Disasters Season 10 (2011) -- US

An acclaimed Canadian docu-series that examines some of the world's worst air disasters, using official reports, transcripts and interviews with people involved to tell the stories of midair mishaps and discover what went wrong in each case.

6 Episodes.

Directors: Tim Wolochatiuk, George D'Amato, Su Rynard, James Hyslop, etc.

Cast: Stephen Bogaert, Jonathan Aris, Gregory Feith, Ron Schleede, John Nance.

May 21st

Exeter Season 2 (2019) - US/CAN - A Sundance NOW ORIGINAL PODCAST

Following the shocking reveals of last season, Colleen (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and Pruitt (Ray McKinnon) are forced to reopen a highly controversial local cold case, which happens to be one Colleen could never solve. During the investigation into the murder of a pair of beloved local teens, they will be forced to investigate their own friends and family. In order to finally put this case to rest, they must find new leads from an 8-year-old case, sift through long buried secrets, and get to THE SHOCKING TRUTH of what really happened. Exeter employs all-new dynamic captioning, a process by which visual elements are added to the audio to underscore emotion and enhance the tension of this gripping mystery series.

8 Episodes.

Director: Ronnie Gunter.

Cast: Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ray McKinnon, Mateus Ward, Laura Kanouse, Richard Doyle.

May 29th

Public Enemy Season 2 (2019) - US/CAN - A Sundance NOW EXCLUSIVE SERIES

Belgian TV group RTBF's flagship series Public Enemy, inspired in part by the infamous Dutroux affair, returns for a second season. The winner of the prestigious MIP Drama Award at Cannes in 2016, this critically-acclaimed crime drama resumes two years after the events of the first. The second season has all the same ingredients that made the first a success: a complex investigation, family drama, and the exploration of nuanced moral questions; all set against the stunning backdrop of the Belgian Ardennes.

10 Episodes.

Directors: Matthieu Frances, Gary Seghers.

Cast: Stéphanie Blanchoud, Jean-Jacques Rausin, Vincent Londez, Clément Manuel, Angelo Bison.

June 4th

The Oslo Killing (2019) - US/CAN - A Sundance NOW ORIGINAL SERIES

On April 24, 1974, the brutally murdered body of Anni Nielsen Iranzo was discovered; beaten and strangled in her Oslo home. She was 3 months pregnant. Jealousy, revenge, and money - a mystery stretching from Norway to Argentina to the U.S., unsolved for 43 years and buried by all... This intense true crime miniseries digs into the infamous cold case, shedding light on new leads and suspects. Premieres June 4th with new episodes every Tuesday.

6 Episodes.

Directors: TBD

Cast: TBD

June 20th

Riviera Season 2 (2019) - US/CAN - A Sundance NOW ORIGINAL SERIES

Riviera's highly anticipated return picks up in the immediate aftermath of the explosive first season finale. While the Clios family contend with the devastation caused by Constantine's death, Georgina's (Julia Stiles) focus is on getting away with murder. However, things become even more complicated with the introduction of the Elthams, an aristocratic English family with secrets of their own. Meanwhile, Georgina is reunited with her charismatic uncle Jeff (Will Arnett) and we learn more about the troubled past she left behind in America. She also becomes entangled with the handsome and mysterious Noah (Grégory Fitoussi). Premieres June 20th with new episodes every Thursday.

10 Episodes.

Directors: TBD

Cast: Julia Stiles, Lena Olin, Roxane Duran and Dimitri Leonidas, Will Arnett, Juliet Stevenson, Poppy Delavigne, Jack FOX and Grégory Fitoussi

ALSO JOINING THE PREMIUM SERVICE IN MAY AND JUNE ARE:

May 1st

The Runaways (2010; Director: Floria Sigismondi; Cast: Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, Michael Shannon, Stella Maeve.)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008; Director: Justin Chadwick; Cast: Natalie Portman, Eric Bana, Scarlett Johansson, Jim Sturgess, Benedict Cumberbatch.)

May 6th

Mole Man (2015; Director: Guy Fiorita; Producers: James DeJulio, Cassidy Hartman.)

May 13th

Experimenter (2015; Director: Michael Almereyda; Cast: Winona Ryder, Peter Sarsgaard, Jim Gaffigan, Anton Yelchin, Taryn Manning.)

May 20th

To the Wonder (2012; Director: Terrence Malick; Cast: Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, Olga Kurylenko, Javier Bardem, Tatiana Chilin.)

Freakonomics (2010; Directors: Morgan Spurlock, Alex Gibney, Seth Gordon, Heidi Ewing, Eugene Jarecki, Rachel Grady; Cast: Stephen J. Dubner, Steven Levitt, Bill Gates.)

May 27th

World's Greatest Dad (2010; Directors: Morgan Spurlock, Alex Gibney, Seth Gordon, Heidi Ewing, Eugene Jarecki, Rachel Grady; Cast: Stephen J. Dubner, Steven Levitt, Bill Gates, Melvin Van Peebles.)

June 1st

Stand By Me (1986; Director: Rob Reiner; Cast: River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton, Jerry O'Connell, Corey Feldman.)

Julie & Julia (2009; Director: Nora Ephron; Cast: Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina.)

The Young Victoria (2009; Director: Jean-Marc Vallée; Cast: Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend, Paul Bettany, Miranda Richardson.)

Donnie Brasco (1997; Director: Mike Newell; Cast: Johnny Depp, Al Pacino, Michael Madsen, Anne Hecht.)

June 10th

Tangerine (2015; Director: Sean Baker; Cast: Mya Taylor, Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, James Ransone, Karren Karagulian.)

June 17th

A Royal Affair (2012; Director: Nikolaj Arcel; Cast: Alicia Vikander, Mads Mikkelsen, Mikkel Følsgaard, Trine Dyrholm.)

June 24th

Afternoon Delight (2013; Director: Jill Soloway; Cast: Juno Temple, Kathryn Hahn, Josh Radnor, Jane Lynch.)

Shifty (2008; Director: Eran Creevy; Cast: Riz Ahmed, Daniel Mays, Jason Flemyng, Francesca Annis.)

About Sundance Now







