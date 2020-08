Scoop: Coming Up on ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, August 29, 2020

The shows airs Saturday morning.

801 - Zulu NyalaJack heads into South Africa's Zululand for an adventure with Cheetah, Rhino, Dung Beetles, and the Nyala antelope. Then he is welcomed into a Zulu tribe, with his daughter Kathaleen.904 - Smoky Mountain RescueJungle Jack discovers the incredible dedication of caregivers in THE HILLS of Tennessee's Smoky Mountains. Baby Birds, Raccoons, Possums and more!710 - Mandrills of GabonJack treks deep into the rainforests of Gabon IN SEARCH OF Mandrills. The elusive and brightly colored primates are the largest monkeys in the world and can only be found in Africa's equatorial rainforests.322 - "Bathroom tiles and Oval Frames"Upstairs, Kevin finds tile contractor Mark Ferrante at work in the kids' bath cutting down 12-inch square mint green marble tiles to make more decorative smaller pieces. He installs them in a running bond pattern for a crisp looking wainscoting. Norm visits the oldest continuously operating mill site in America where David Graf makes an oval mirror frame for our house using 150-year-old power tools.109 - Running With The Great HerdWatch as these impala keep up with the great migration on the Serengeti plains of Africa. A new fawn is on his way, but so is danger for the herds. What will the mother impala do to keep her baby safe?215 - Pop Up Greeting CardsHost Alie Ward shows us: The art of the folding pop-up greeting cards. The teens creating techie tents for the homeless. The cargo carrier that follows you. And the coating for plastic bottles that gets the last drop.8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)10:00-10:30 AM ET JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD (E/I)10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?RATING - TVG, 13-16

