Scoop: Coming Up on New Episodes of BACHELOR IN PARADISE, 8/26-8/27
"604A" - Tayshia has been having a lot of fun with John Paul Jones, but she encourages him to explore his options with other women. Will he and the new females who covet him survive the dates? All of this action leaves Tayshia free to explore another relationship with a wonderful guy. But whose rose will she accept this week? The relationship merry-go-round spins faster and faster this week until it's almost out of control on "Bachelor in Paradise," MONDAY, AUG. 26 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The cocktail party is also tense for Caitlin and Kristina. While Caitlin is serious about pursuing Blake, Kristina has made it clear she is only interested in a friendship rose. Will Kristina change Blake's mind? Who will win out?
Katie, realizing what a mistake she made in letting Chris go free, decides now that she is all in on their relationship. Problem is, Chris is ready to take a chance on the new woman in his life, Jen. Who is going to get his rose?
All that Caelynn, the hopeless romantic, wants for her birthday is a rose from Dean, but will she get one?
"604B" - Emotions are running high between the men and women in Paradise. Everyone seems upset until a surprise package arrives with an invitation to the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who got engaged at the end of last season. All the new couples take hope that this could possibly be them in the future. However, Clay, a good friend of the happy couple, must face his ex-girlfriend Angela, who is a bridesmaid, for the first time since their breakup, on this happily-ever-after episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" airing TUESDAY, AUG. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)
Chris Harrison officiates the beautiful and inspirational ceremony with Bachelor Nation favorites Joe and Kendall, Kevin and Astrid, Raven and Adam, and Ashley and Jared all present to celebrate the happy occasion.
But it doesn't take long for a commotion to break out between Tayshia's two suitors in a heated exchange. The bride and groom decide to invite some of the current residents of Paradise to an after-party, while the others spend the night back at the beach.
What happens when Clay and Angela meet up again? Will past unresolved feelings take center stage and threaten Clay's present happiness?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
The cocktail party is also tense for Caitlin and Kristina. While Caitlin is serious about pursuing Blake, Kristina has made it clear she is only interested in a friendship rose. Will Kristina change Blake's mind? Who will win out?
Katie, realizing what a mistake she made in letting Chris go free, decides now that she is all in on their relationship. Problem is, Chris is ready to take a chance on the new woman in his life, Jen. Who is going to get his rose?
All that Caelynn, the hopeless romantic, wants for her birthday is a rose from Dean, but will she get one?
"604B" - Emotions are running high between the men and women in Paradise. Everyone seems upset until a surprise package arrives with an invitation to the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who got engaged at the end of last season. All the new couples take hope that this could possibly be them in the future. However, Clay, a good friend of the happy couple, must face his ex-girlfriend Angela, who is a bridesmaid, for the first time since their breakup, on this happily-ever-after episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" airing TUESDAY, AUG. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)
Chris Harrison officiates the beautiful and inspirational ceremony with Bachelor Nation favorites Joe and Kendall, Kevin and Astrid, Raven and Adam, and Ashley and Jared all present to celebrate the happy occasion.
But it doesn't take long for a commotion to break out between Tayshia's two suitors in a heated exchange. The bride and groom decide to invite some of the current residents of Paradise to an after-party, while the others spend the night back at the beach.
What happens when Clay and Angela meet up again? Will past unresolved feelings take center stage and threaten Clay's present happiness?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.