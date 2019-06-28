Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Broadcasts of STRAHAN & SARA, 7/1-7/5
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of July 1-5. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, July 1 - (OAD 6/10/19) Actor Brian Tyree Henry ("Child's Play"); author Jennifer Weiner ("Mrs. Everything"); the Busby family ("OutDaughtered")
Tuesday, July 2 - (OAD 6/13/19) Comedian Jim Gaffigan ("Being Frank")
Wednesday, July 3 - (OAD 6/20/19) Singer Shania Twain; a performance by Greyson Chance
Thursday, July 4 - (OAD 6/28/19) Actress Olivia Munn ("The Rook")
Friday, July 5 - (OAD 6/21/19) Host Howie Mandel ("Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things" and "America's Got Talent")
