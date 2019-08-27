Scoop: Coming Up on BH90210 on FOX - Friday, August 30, 2019

The fan reaction from the release of the first cast photo has the gang riding high, until the table read serves up major disappointment. The cast bands together to try to rewrite the script, but can't come to an agreement on storylines.

Meanwhile, Shannen questions her decision to join the reboot, Jennie lets Kyler (guest star Karis Cameron) audition for a role and Brian learns some shocking information about Zach in "The Table Read" episode of BH90210 airing Friday, Aug. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BHN-104) (TV-14 D, L, S)

Having gone their separate ways since "Beverly Hills, 90210" ended 19 years ago, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, and Tori Spelling reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot up and running. But prepping the new series may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast - whom the whole world watched grow up together - attempts to continue from where they left off?

BH90210 is produced by CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment. Paul Sciarrotta, Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering are executive producers. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth.





