Scoop: ABC to Rebroadcast BRAD PAISLEY THINKS HE'S SPECIAL - Saturday, December 28, 2019
"Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special" is set to rebroadcast SATURDAY, DEC. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. The variety special, hosted and executive produced by Sony COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Brad Paisley, showcases the energy of MUSIC CITY from Nashville's iconic War Memorial Auditorium through a combination of Paisley's signature humor, unexpected surprises, heartfelt field pieces and rousing musical performances. "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special" was produced by Sony Pictures Television. Brad Paisley, Jane Mun, RAC Clark, Bill Simmons and Kendal Marcy serve as executive producers. (OAD: 12/03/19)
There are appearances by some of Paisley's friends and the biggest names in entertainment including country sensation Kelsea Ballerini, iconic musical group Hootie & The Blowfish, GRAMMY®-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers, host of ABC's "The Bachelor" franchise Chris Harrison, NFL legend Peyton Manning, superstars Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker, seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning country superstar Carrie Underwood and more.
Sony Music's Brad Paisley is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS and 14 COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS (including Entertainer of the Year), among many others. He has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001. Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits and has accumulated over 20 million career total worldwide album sales, track downloads and streaming equivalents. Paisley's 2019 World Tour just completed with eight sold-out shows in Europe, and he now holds the record for a headlining country artist in all of the European venues played on this tour. Paisley is involved with a successful ongoing multiyear ad campaign with Nationwide® Insurance, along with Peyton Manning. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of a nonprofit organization called The Store, a free referral-based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. Paisley has partnered with Boot Barn® and developed an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts called Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley.
