RATINGS: ABC NEWS DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES DEBATE Ranks as Thursday's No. 1 Non-Sports Program

ABC, with coverage of the ABC News "Your Voice, Your Vote 2020 - The Democratic Debate," drew 12.93 million Total Viewers, 2.1 rating in Adults 18-49 and a 2.9 rating in Adults 25-54, based on Nielsen's "Fast National" ratings. Moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Univision's Jorge Ramos, the Democratic Debate special ranked as the No. 1 non-sports program among Total Viewers, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 on Thursday evening.

The ABC News debate delivered the network's best performance in the time slot with non-sports programming in nearly 7 years in Total Viewers, over 2 ½ years in Adults 18-49 and more than 3 ½ years in Adults 25-54 - since 11/1/12, 1/26/17 and 12/31/15, respectively.

The ABC News debate (12.93 million Total Viewers and 2.9 Adults 25-54 rtg) outperformed both nights of the debates in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54, respectively, on NBC (8.68 million and 2.2 Adults 25-54 rtg, on 6/26/19; 10.58 million and 2.7 Adults 25-54 rtg on 6/27/19) and CNN (8.69 million and 2.1 Adults 25-54 rtg on 7/30/19; 10.77 million and 2.5 Adults 25-54 rtg on 7/31/19).

Airing on both ABC (12.93 million, 2.1 Adults 18-49 rtg and 2.9 Adults 25-54 rtg, respectively) and Univision (1.11 million, 0.3 Adults 18-49 rtg and 0.4 Adults 25-54 rtg, respectively), the Democratic debate totaled 14.04 million Total Viewers, 2.4 Adults 18-49 rtg and 3.3 Adults 25-54 rtg, respectively.

The ABC News debate increased by 61% in Total Viewers, 62% in Adults 18-49 and 71% in Adults 25-54 compared to the ABC News Democratic debate four years ago (8.03 million, 1.3 Adults 18-49 rtg and 1.7 Adults 25-54 rtg, respectively, on 12/19/15).

The Democratic debate airing on Univision (1.11 million Total Viewers and 0.4 Adults 25-54 rtg) outperformed both nights of the debates in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54, respectively, on Telemundo (719,000 and 0.3 Adults 25-54 rtg, on 6/26/19; 838,000 and 0.3 Adults 25-54 rtg on 6/27/19).

The debate marked another milestone for ABC News Live, the network's 24/7 breaking news and live events streaming channel.

ABC News' Democratic Debate coverage drew 2.9 million unique visitors and 11 million video views (ABC News Live and VOD) across ABC News' digital properties and distributed partners, including Facebook Live, Twitter, Apple News, YouTube, Hulu and Hotstar. In fact, the 2019 debate ranked as the No. 1 political event that ABC News has live streamed on Youtube in 2019 and the most concurrently viewed ABC News political live stream on Youtube ever.

Univision News' stream of the LIVE debate on Facebook reached over 21 million users and generated more than 5 million videos views.





