Photos: Tony Kushner, George C. Wolfe & More Attend RUSTIN Screenings In NYC

This week stars from across TV, Film and Broadway attended screenings of Netflix’s upcoming film, “Rustin,” directed by George C. Wolfe and starring Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin.

Notable attendees of the screenings include Tony Kushner, Don Lemon, Jonathan Capehart, Kathy Najimy, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jeanine Tesori, Robert O’Hara, and more. Also in attendance was Bayard's surviving partner Walter Naegle.

The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.

Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.

Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground's Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, the film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.