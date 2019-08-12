KATY KEENE, LOOKING FOR ALASKA to Premiere at TRIBECA TV FESTIVAL

The Tribeca TV Festival will return September 12-15 for its third edition.The lineup is a showcase of new series debuts, new episodes from fan favorites, talks with creators and stars, and one-night-only events that can only be seen at Tribeca. The 2019 Tribeca TV Festival will take place at Regal Battery Park in New York City. Tickets go on sale today, Monday, August 12, at 11am ET at tribecafilm.com/TVFestival.

Programming highlights feature the 25th anniversary celebration of Friends with two episodes curated by executive producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright, who will participate in a post-screening conversation. The Tribeca TV Festival will close with the series finale of Amazon Prime Video's groundbreaking Transparent. The Tribeca Talks series returns with conversations with Hasan Minhaj and James Spader. Tribeca will host an exclusive, sneak-preview of Freeform's Party of Five pilot episode in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

New series premieres include Starz' true crime docu-series Leavenworth executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Godfather of Harlem from EPIX starring Academy Award®-winnerForest Whitaker, Vincent D'Onofrio and Giancarlo Esposito, First Wives Club, a modern television remake of the classic 1996 revenge comedy from BET+, CBS's Evilfrom Executive Producers Robert and Michelle King, Hulu's Looking for Alaska, the limited series based on the book by John Green, AMC's docu-series Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America featuring executive producer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter, The CW's Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene starring Lucy Hale, the season three premiere of HBO's Room 104, the season two premiere of ABC's Bless This Mess starring Lake Bell and Dax Shephard, and the season three return of Amazon's Goliathstarring Billy Bob Thornton.

"We're returning this year with a lineup that highlights the ever-changing ways audiences consume television. Featuring selections from classic cable networks, to premium cable, to streaming entertainment, the Festival will always highlight the best storytelling in the medium," said Paula Weinstein, EVP of Tribeca Enterprises.

"This year's Tribeca TV Festival program, like TV itself, has something for everyone. We are bringing channel surfing to the big screen, as our audiences can experience- in just 4 days- the full Spectrum of episodic storytelling; and we hope, discover their new favorite show along the way," said Cara Cusumano, Tribeca's Festival Director.

Previous Tribeca TV Festival programming included anniversary celebrations for Law & Order: SVU, Shark Tank, The Real Housewives of New York City, plus programming that included a surprise world premiere screening of Will & Grace's reboot, a conversation with Tracey Ullman and Meryl Streep after screening Tracey Ullman's Show, and more.

The Tribeca TV Festival is an extension of the annual Tribeca Film Festival's television programming which has included the world premieres of Chernobyl, The Boys, The Hot Zone, The Handmaid's Tale, Genius, The Night Of and more.

2019 TRIBECA TV FESTIVAL LINEUP:

Bless This Mess(ABC) - Season 2 World Premiere

Executive Producers: Lake Bell, Liz Meriwether and Dax Shepard

After making the move from big city New York to rural Nebraska, newlyweds Rio (Lake Bell) and Mike (Dax Shepard) are getting accustomed to their new life as farmers. From neighborly feuds to a house full of chickens, Rio and Mike's marriage and sanity are put to the test as they try to make the most out of their new life on the farm. Co-created by Liz Meriwether (New Girl), get an advance look at the hilarious Season 2 premiere, directed by co-star and co-creator Lake Bell.

After the Screening: a conversation with co-creator and star Lake Bell, and co-stars Dax Shepard and Pam Grier.

Event Details: Saturday, September 14th at 8:00pm

Evil (CBS) - New Series Premiere

Executive Producers: Robert and Michelle King

The highly anticipated new series from Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), Evil finds a skeptical female clinical psychologist as she joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possession, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there's a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

After the Screening: a conversation with executive producers Robert and Michelle King and cast members Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, and Michael Emerson

Event Details: Saturday, September 14th at 6:00pm

First Wives Club (BET+) - Special Screening

Executive Producer: Tracy Oliver

From Tracy Oliver, the co-writer of Girls Trip, comes a modern television remake of the classic 1996 revenge comedy First Wives Club. After neglecting their friendship, best friends Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathe), Hazel (Jill Scott) and Bree (Michelle Buteau) reunite to help each other through rough patches in their lives. Together, they navigate music superstar Hazel's tabloid-ridden divorce, campaign manager Ari's unsatisfying marriage to her political candidate husband, and orthopedic surgeon Bree's cheating husband. Tired of always being the ones to make sacrifices in their lives, Ari, Hazel and Bree vow to prioritize their friendship and, along the way, the women learn that as long as they have each other, there's nothing they can't do.

After the Screening: a conversation with creator and executive producer Tracy Oliver and star Michelle Buteau

Event Details: Thursday, September 12th at 9:00pm

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX) - New Series World Premiere

Executive Producers: Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein

Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) returns from Alcatraz after an Eleven year absence to reunite with his family and reclaim his Harlem territory from Italian mob boss Vincent "Chin" Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio). He finds an unlikely ally in his old friend Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch). From the creators of Narcos and starring Academy Award®-winner Forest Whitaker, don't miss this early look at your new historical crime obsession.

After the Screening: a conversation with executive producers Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, star Ilfenesh Hadera and star and executive producer Forest Whitaker

Event Details: Thursday, September 12th at 6:30pm

Goliath (Amazon Prime Video) - Season 3 World Premiere

Executive Producers: Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames, and Steve Turner

In the third season of Goliath, the unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher (Dennis Quaid) and his sister (Amy Brenneman). As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality.

After the Screening: a conversation with executive producer Lawrence Trilling, stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Amy Brenneman and Dennis Quaid

Event Details: Friday, September 13th at 7:00pm

Hip Hop: The Songs that Shook America(AMC) - New Series Premiere

Executive Producers: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, and Alex Gibney

From Executive Producers Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Alex Gibney, and directors Erik Parker and One9, this documentary series focuses on six groundbreaking songs pivotal to the evolution of American music and culture. The premiere of episode 2, featuring Kendrick Lamar's Alright, brings artists, collaborators, and other influential musical and cultural figures together as they deconstruct and examine the impact the song had on them personally, while dissecting the socio-economic and cultural conditions that inspired the landmark work and gave voice to a generation. In addition to Thompson, Trotter and Gibney, this project is also executive produced by Shawn Gee, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, and Shea Serrano. Angie Day, Erik Parker and One9 also serve as co-executive producers.

After the Screening: a conversation with directors and co-executive producers One9 and Erik Parker, executive producers Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter, and co-executive producer Angie Day.

Event Details: Friday, September 13th at 8:15pm

Katy Keene (The CW) - New Series World Premiere

Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater

A spinoff of the hit series Riverdale, Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city - they'll find long-lasting friendship. Starring Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Katherine LaNasa, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz and Camille Hyde.

After the Screening: a conversation with executive producer Michael Grassi, and cast members Lucy Hale, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp, Katherine LaNasa, Zane Holtz, Camille Hyde, Ashleigh Murray, and Lucien Laviscount.

Event Details: Saturday, September 14th at 3:00pm

Leavenworth(STARZ) - New Series World Premiere

Executive Producers: Paul Pawlowski, David Check, and Steven Soderbergh

From executive producers Paul Pawlowski, David Check, and Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, comes a controversial true-crime story playing out in the military justice system. Clint Lorance is serving a 19-year sentence for murder at The United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth. While deployed in Afghanistan in July 2012, the former lieutenant ordered fire on three local men riding a motorcycle, killing two of them and outraging his platoon. As determinations on Lorance's fate unfold, questions probe the merits of his conviction, analyze the system at large and ultimately test the balance of guilt and innocence in the circumstances of today's wars.

After the Screening: a conversation with executive producers Steven Soderbergh and Paul Pawlowski, Platoon Soldier Mike McGuiness, New York Times National Correspondent David Philipps, and Lorance's lawyer John Maher

Event Details: Sunday, September 15th at 5:00pm

Looking for Alaska(HULU) - New Series World Premiere

Executive Producers: Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage

Adapted from the first novel by John Green (The Fault in Our Stars), Looking for Alaska is an 8-episode limited series that centers around teenager Miles "Pudge" Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they've been through.

After the Screening: a conversation with acclaimed author and executive producer John Green, executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and stars Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth, Denny Love and Jay Lee.

Event Details: Sunday, September 15th at 2:30pm

Party of Five (FREEFORM) - New Series Sneak Preview in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Executive Producers: Amy Lippman, Christopher Keyser and Rodrigo Garcia

In this reimagining of the classic '90s series, Party of Five follows the five Acosta children --- Emilio, Lucia, Beto, Valentina and baby Rafael --- as they navigate the daily life struggles to survive as a family after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. Mixing family drama with incredibly relevant current events, Party of Five, from original series creators, Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser along with executive producer Rodrigo Garcia and co-executive producer Michal Zebede, is a contemporary update for a whole new generation.

After the Screening: a conversation with executive producer and writer Amy Lippman, co-executive producer and writer Michal Zebede, and cast members Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado, Emily Tosta, and Elle Paris Legaspi

Event Details: Saturday, September 14th at 5:30pm

Room 104 (HBO) - Season 3 World Premiere

Executive Producers: Mark and Jay Duplass

Created by Mark and Jay Duplass (HBO's Animals and Togetherness), the late-night half-hour anthology series Room 104returns with 12 new episodes, telling unique and unexpected tales of the characters who pass through an unassuming room of a typical American chain motel. While THE ROOM stays the same, every episode of the series features a different story, with the tone, plot, characters, and even the time period, changing with each installment. Filled with plenty of twists and surprises, Season 3 offers a new discovery from one episode to the next, telling tales of everyday people striving for connection and meaning inside a single room.

After the Screening: a conversation with executive producers Mark Duplass and Sydney Fleischmann

Event Details: Thursday, September 12th at 8:00pm

CLOSING NIGHT EVENT

Transparent (Amazon Prime Video) - Series Musicale Finale

Executive Producers: Jill Soloway, Faith Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Joe Lewis

The Transparent "Musicale Finale" takes the beloved Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winning series to new heights as a dazzling movie fantasia inspired by classic musicals that shaped our culture. When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold. As they take on this new transition and confront their grief-with all of their extended family members by their side-they come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.

After the Screening: a conversation with executive producers Jill Soloway and Faith Soloway, and additional cast

Event Details: Sunday, September 15th at 6:00pm

25th Anniversary Celebration of Friends: A Conversation with the Series Executive Producers: David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright

On September 22, 1994, Friends debuted to more than 20 million viewers, and a close-knit group of 20-somethings nestled inside a New York City COFFEE SHOP entered the television airwaves. Produced by Warner Bros. Television for 10 acclaimed seasons, Friends upended the cultural landscape and created an indelible impact on American society through its iconic characters. But what resonated then - and continues today with a whole new generation of viewers - is the infectious chemistry and connection between Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe, and their honest depiction of friendship. To celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, Tribeca TV is presenting Friends for the very first time in 4K digital restoration with two curated episodes - THE ONE with the Embryos and THE ONE Where Everybody Finds Out - hand-selected by the show's creators and executive producers. This will kick off what will be a nationwide celebration of the series, with a theatrical release of producer-curated episodes throughout the United States. Following the Tribeca screenings, Friends executive producers, David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and Kevin Bright will come together to reflect on the series' immeasurable legacy and pay tribute to the Friends who will always be there for us.

Event Details: Friday, September 13th at 6:00pm

Tribeca Talks: A Conversation with Hasan Minhaj

Acclaimed comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor and television host Hasan Minhaj will be in conversation to discuss his burgeoning career as one of the most incisive and poignant voices in television. Hasan rose to prominence in 2014 when he joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent, where he was Stewart's last hire, and continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year. Minhaj was the featured speaker at the 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner where his whip-smart commentary and political savvy garnered widespread attention. Minhaj went on to earn rave reviews and a 2018 Peabody Award for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King. Currently, Minhaj is the host and creator of THE WEEKLY Peabody Award-winning comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. In 2019, Minhaj was listed among TIME's 100 most influential people in the world. Tribeca is proud to host the accomplished, sharp-witted Hasan Minhaj as he illuminates his creative process and journey from stand-up comedy to television and beyond.

Event Details: Sunday, September 15th at 4:00pm

Tribeca Talks: A Conversation with James Spader

Versatile and acclaimed actor James Spader will be in conversation to discuss his accomplished and illustrious decades-spanning career as one of the most intoxicating and unique performers in both television and film. Spader burst onto the big screen with roles in such memorable 80's films as Pretty and Pink and Less Than Zero. He went on to receive immense acclaim for his starring roles in the indie breakouts Sex, Lies and Videotape, for which he won the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival, and Steven Shainberg's Secretary. Additional film roles include Steven Spielberg's Lincoln and the titular villain in Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Alongside his film work, Spader has made an indelible mark in television, winning three Emmy Awards for his seminal role as shameless attorney Alan Shore on The Practice and Boston Legal, making him the only actor to win consecutive Emmys playing the same character in two different series. Spader also co-starred on the beloved NBC comedy The Office, and his astonishing, Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of criminal mastermind Raymond "Red" Reddington on the hit NBC show The Blacklist has brought him to the forefront of accomplished actors doing exciting and distinctive work in television. Tribeca is thrilled to host the remarkable James Spader for a unique opportunity to delve deep into the career of one of the industry's most fearless storytellers.

Event Details: Thursday, September 12th at 6:00pm

Tickets to the 2019 Tribeca TV Festival are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at tribecafilm.com/tvfestival. For additional information on ticket sales, email boxoffice@tribecafilm.com.





