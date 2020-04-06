Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel & Stephen Colbert To Host 'One World: Together at Home' Featuring Elton John, Lady Gaga, & More!

Global Citizen and the ​World Health Organization (WHO) ​are partnering for a special one-night event, "One World: Together at Home,"​ to air across multiple global networks and platforms on Saturday, April 18.

The event is curated by Lady Gaga and will feature exclusive appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. Friends of SESAME STREET will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world.

The two-hour program will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and will include performances from the world's biggest artists with multimillion-dollar pledges to the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund. Audrey Morrissey and Live Animals will produce the special in partnership with Global Citizen.

The show will feature exclusive, special cameos from the worlds of music and arts, sports superstars, and comedic sketches, while always drawing back to its core purpose - to educate and inform on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response. The broadcast will feature interviews with experts from WHO as well as stories of frontline healthcare workers from around the world - their courage and sacrifice a reminder of the urgency of this moment.

The special will connect artists with audiences on a global scale, airing on the following networks and platforms:

NBCUniversal: NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, MSNBC.com, NBCSN, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy and USA.

Walt Disney Television: ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, FreeForm and Nat Geo.

ViacomCBS: CBS, Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina; BET and MTV globally across 180+ countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S.

Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and RTE.

BBC One will broadcast an edited version of the event for UK audiences on Sunday, April 19.

"One World: Together At Home" will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. This digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world's healthcare heroes. For information about how to tune in and take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

Commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most. These local groups have been vetted to ensure they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

More information on "Together at Home" will be added in the coming days.





