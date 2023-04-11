Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
GrubHub Offering THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Pastrami-Inspired Martini

Fans who live in Manhattan can raise a glass to Midge just in time for the premiere of the series finale on April 14.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Mazel Tov, or should we say Maisel Tov! Grubhub is giving fans of the award-winning Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel a taste of Midge's two favorite things, Jewish deli fare and a stiff drink, with the exclusive Maisel Tov Martini.

Fans who live in Manhattan can raise a glass to Midge just in time for the premiere of the series finale on April 14 by pre-ordering now on Grubhub using code MaiselTov at checkout from the Marvelous Café, a virtual Grubhub restaurant concept created for the special occasion.

The Maisel Tov Martini is crafted by renowned NYC mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer. In this unique, savory take on the classic gin martini, diners can anticipate hints of caraway in the vermouth that ties in the rye bread and a perfectly seasoned olive with the savory spices of the rub. The cocktail comes with a special oil that uses the ingredients found in the brine and rub of pastrami, which is shaken thoroughly into the martini to create a richness that tastes like biting into the pastrami, while keeping it vegetarian.

Orders of the Maisel Tov Martini include everything fans need to enjoy the cocktail at home, including bottles of the specialty cocktail for two, garnishes, a cocktail shaker, two martini glasses and preparation instructions, with dazzling packaging inspired by Midge's signature style.

Along with the cocktail, diners can choose among three sandwich options - pastrami, corned beef, or turkey on rye, or a stuffed cabbage entrée from The Marvelous Café to pair with the beverage. Each kit also includes a pickle, a potato knish and a black and white cookie for a complete deli-inspired experience from the comfort of home.

The entire Maisel Tov Martini experience is available for delivery on April 14 and April 15 from 2:30 - 8pm ET only in Manhattan via Grubhub for $29.95. Diners can pick their preferred date and time, must be 21+ and have a valid photo I.D. upon delivery. With only 1,000 kits available, orders are limited to 1 kit per customer. Available delivery time slots will close as orders fill up. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

"The Maisel Tov Martini experience is just one of the ways we are excited to expand our yearlong Grubhub collaboration," said Jennifer Verdick, head of partnerships and consumer events for Prime Video. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a history of incredible alignments, and we feel that Grubhub and Prime Video are a perfect pairing to bring this exclusive offering to life."

The Maisel Tov Martini experience is part of Prime Video and Grubhub's ongoing "Tune In & Takeout" series, which helps people figure out what to watch and what to eat through unique food pairings and promos that connect to their favorite shows and movies on Prime Video. Grubhub has delivered exclusive experiences with the premieres of Harlem and Shotgun Wedding, and diners can expect to see even more unexpected collaborations throughout the year with upcoming releases like Citadel.

"We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with Amazon Prime and Prime Video with our latest Tune In & Takeout series activation, bringing Grubhub and Prime members even more value and unexpected surprises, like the delicious pastrami-inspired martini," said Marnie Boyer, vice president of marketing at Grubhub. "Since July, millions of Prime members have signed-up for the free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial, which is a testament to what people are LOOKING FOR TODAY - convenience, savings and exclusive experiences."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is just one of the many award-winning series available with Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in one single membership, and members in the U.S. can still sign-up for a one-year Grubhub+ trial membership for free by visiting amazon.com/grubhub.

In addition to $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, Grubhub+ members get access to member-only perks and rewards from thousands of participating restaurants across the country, additional fees apply.



