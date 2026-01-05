HEATED RIVALRY Star Hudson Williams to Join THE TONIGHT SHOW

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hudson Williams, breakout star of Heated Rivalry, will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

This appearance marks Hudson Williams’s late-night debut. It's also the first late-night appearance for any lead cast member from Heated Rivalry. The Jan. 7 episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON will also feature guests Chelsea Handler and Sophie Turner and a musical performance by Sienna Spiro.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns with an all-new episode tonight, Monday, Jan. 5, with an all-new episode featuring guests Sadie Sink and Josh Charles, plus a musical performance by AJR.

The Tonight Show is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Recently renewed for a second season, Heated Rivalry has become a huge hit for Crave, becoming the most-watched original debut on the Canadian channel and reaching #1 on HBO Max.

Created by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), Heated Rivalry chronicles the story of rival hockey players Shane and Ilya. Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.

The series also stars François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

Photo Credit: HBO Max