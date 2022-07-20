BACK TO THE BEACH to Debut On Blu-ray in August

Teen idols Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello returned to the big screen for a new surf-and-sand adventure with the hip, hilarious 80s update BACK TO THE BEACH, which was originally released on August 7, 1987.

To celebrate the film's 35th anniversary, the delightful romp will arrive on Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Paramount Presents line on August 9, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Newly remastered from a new 4K scan of the original film elements, BACK TO THE BEACH is a fan-favorite cult classic that lovingly parodies the quintessential 60s "beach party" films.

Frankie and Annette, having grown up and put aside their beach-partying lifestyle, visit their daughter in Southern California and discover there's still some WILD times left in them. Along for the fun in the California sun are a host of familiar faces: Connie Stevens, Dick Dale, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Don Adams, Bob Denver, Jerry Mathers, Barbara Billingsley, Edd "Kookie" Byrnes, and Pee-Wee Herman.

The Paramount Presents Blu-ray of BACK TO THE BEACH includes a brand-new Filmmaker Focus with director Lyndall Hobbs featuring never-before-seen home movies from the set, as well as access to a digital copy of the film. The Blu-ray is presented in collectible packaging featuring a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments.

This collectible line spans celebrated classics to film-lover favorites, each from the studio's renowned library. Every Paramount Presents release features never-before-seen bonus content and exclusive collectible packaging.

