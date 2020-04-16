Xavier Weeks Shares New Song 'Details'

Xavier Weeks is back with his latest offering "Details." The visceral track is available now for streaming on all platforms.

Watch the official music video below!

The single arrives on the heels of the melodic " No Go " - his latest track produced by Ryan Slaughter which hinges on a hard beat and an undeniably catchy chorus. Check out its official visual , directed by Kcoyi. Check out his " Got Me Started" live via his YouTube channel.

The 16-year old rising star has quickly gained popularity after his debut single " TEAM " went viral as a frequently-used track on Tik Tok. The visual for " TEAM " has over 5.8M views on YouTube and the visual for " Rambo " has over 1.2M views. Luh Kell hopped on "Team" for a remix in December. With only a handful of songs on Spotify, Xavier has over 70M streams and over 930K monthly listeners. The breakout star also has over 13M global streams. His star prowess continues to gain at a steady pace.

Xavier Weeks is a 16-year-old artist from Seattle, WA. He was born in Texas and spent time growing up in Finland, before coming to Seattle. He started making music with no prior experience. He just picked up a mic and started recording from YouTube beats. He soon met up with a few producers who are now his friends. Xavier's style is melodic and light hip-hop, comparable to Lil Tecca or Lil Mosey. He is very prolific in the studio and takes influence from Bryson Tiller and Drake among others. His debut single "TEAM" began buzzing online and continues to gain momentum across streaming platforms.





