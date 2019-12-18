Shenna Shares New 'For The Holidays' Video

Today, pop-artist Shenna shared an acoustic rendition of her original Christmas single "For The Holidays." The video was premiered with Madness To Creation to close out the end of Shenna's busy year.



Shenna explained the idea behind the single with an exclusive interview with ThisIsTheLatest, "For The Holidays" is about going home for the winter season and reconnecting with that special someone you see that one time of the year. The holidays to me means family and reflecting on traditions and memories from my childhood. I have a pretty big extended family and I know that during the holidays, especially Christmas that I get to see most of them and it really makes me happy since we all grew up together as kids!"



Earlier this year Shenna shared her latest EP, Blue Memories. The Washington Post reviewed the record with praise, sharing new photos and highlighting her appearance at DC's All Things Go Fall Classic festival where she opened for Melanie Martinez. This year also saw the release of "Hope You're Happy" video off of Blue Memories.



After the release of her EP, Shenna went on a Japanese tour with singer-songwriter Shihori. With this release, Shenna will be announcing her next body of work in the new year, with much more to come from the rising artist.

Growing up in an athletic upbringing in the suburbs of Woodbridge, VA , Shenna always knew she was different than the other kids her age by discovering her musical talents early on and performing in showcases at the age of 7. Shenna Somsmieh, known by her stage name Shenna, is a singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and model who has performed in front of thousands across the North American and Europe. Notable performances include: Toronto's Mod Club, Disney World, The Highline Ballroom, Central Park, and the D.C. Pride Festival. She has also received radio airplay and blog reviews in several countries such as Poland, Africa, Australia, and London.

In May 2014, Shenna released her first EP, Dream In Color, holding the number-one spot on Bandcamp in the DMV market. October of 2016, her first album "Made Of Gold" was released and landed over 200,00 streams on Spotify's Discover Weekly playlist. Shenna is apart of The Music Playground, landing major sync licensing placements on "Lethal Weapon", "Ex On The Beach", The Bad Girls Club", Netflix Film "Miss Stevens", Teen Mom OG, and MTV's "Finding Carter Season 2". She has received notable press on MTV.com, Popdust, MeFeater, Highsnobiety, V Magazine, Billboard, and more.

Her music videos currently receive rotation on AXS TV, VH1, Oxygen, and CMT. She recently partnered with Reebok's flagship location for a in store performance in NYC and ran a Toy drive for Mount Sinai Children's Hospital at the event. In 2019, Shenna was invited to her first Grammy Awards in LA as a voting member of the Recording Academy.

Shenna is an advocate for empowering others to embrace who they are and to advocate for mental health awareness. Her new Ep titled "Blue Memories" is set for release on October 11th and touches on overcoming depression in 6 songs. Shenna hopes to help others heal through her lyrics and finds it as therapy. She will embark on a East Coast Tour including her performance at All Things Go Fall Classic Headlines by Melanie Martinez and CHVRCHES and then will head to Japan for a 2 city tour in Tokyo and Nagoya with singer-songwriter, Shihori. Stay tuned for more from this Indie-Pop artist!

Watch the "For the Holidays" video here:

Photo Credit: Kevin Chiu





