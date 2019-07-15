KAABOO Del Mar Releases Daily Schedules for Sept 14-16th Event
KAABOO Del Mar is pleased to announce the daily entertainment lineup for its 5th annual event. Featuring equal parts world-class music, household names in comedy, contemporary art, gourmet cuisine, craft libations, and personal indulgences, the highly-amenitized festival is conveniently located at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds in Southern California and will take place September 13-15, 2019.
The weekend will launch into action on Friday with performances by chart-toppers Maren Morris, The Cult, and Boyz II Men plus a special collaborative set by Snoop Dogg + Wu-Tang Clan and topped off with American rock idols Kings of Leon, with laughs from Pete Holmes & Friends and more. Saturday will see a heavy dose of tried and true favorites with Dave Matthews Band, Black Eyed Peas, and OneRepublic leading the musical lineup, while Bert Kreischer, Jimmy O. Yang, Tig Notaro, and Tom Green hold it down at HUMOR ME. The fest will close out on Sunday with sensational groups Mumford & Sons and Duran Duran plus iconic singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow among many others. A full scope of the KAABOO Del Mar music and comedy lineups by day can be found below.
For the first time ever, KAABOO has partnered with USAA to offer its members of active and retired military personnel a chance to purchase single day passes before they are available to the general public. The USAA pre-sale will run from 7:00 AM PST on Monday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 17 at midnight and will include discounted rates. Contact USAA for more information and passes.
Non USAA members will also get their chance to save. Starting Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 AM PST, single day passes will be on sale at the low rate of $115 for HANG LOOSE, and $319 for HANG FIVE. Prices will jump to $129 and $359, respectively, after Sunday, July 28 at midnight, or sooner if supplies sell out.
KAABOO has shifted the festival paradigm and carved out its name among international and destination events as a lifestyle and live entertainment brand. At KAABOO, all guests receive an immersive experience that engages all five senses and puts comfort at the forefront. Following last year's sold-out event, KAABOO is thrilled to be returning to its flagship location in Del Mar for its 5th anniversary to once again produce its signature recipe of world-class live entertainment, hospitality, and style. Celebrated as San Diego's largest multi-day major music and entertainment festival, KAABOO Del Mar overlooks the Pacific Ocean and enjoys pristine weather, ocean breezes, and numerous easy to access lodging options.
KAABOO DEL MAR DAILY LINEUPS
Friday, September 13:
Kings of Leon / Maren Morris / Snoop Dogg + Wu-Tang Clan / Reo Speedwagon / The Cult / Boyz II Men / Silversun Pickups / Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul / Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness / Plain White T's / Vintage Trouble / Grizfolk / J. Human
Amplify performances from: Tori Kelly / Hailey Whitters
Comedy by: Pete Holmes & Friends / Kevin Smith / Cristela Alonzo / Cameron Esposito
Saturday, September 14:
Dave Matthews Band / Black Eyed Peas / OneRepublic / Bryan Adams / Sublime With Rome / Squeeze / Switchfoot / Cheat Codes / Keunig / Badflower / Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes / Blind Melon / Mix Master Mike / Laine Hardy / The Artisanals / The Gooms / Suckerbox
Amplify performances from: Chevy Metal / Tim Reynolds / Sir, Please
Comedy by: Bert Kreischer / Jimmy O. Yang / Tig Notaro / Tom Green
Sunday, September 15
Mumford & Sons / Duran Duran / Sheryl Crow / The Revivalists / The Bangles / Colbie Caillat / Lifehouse / Cash Cash / Xavier Rudd / Alex Benjamin / Toots & the Maytals / Edie Brickell & New Bohemians / Con Brio / Des Rocs / Perta / Walden / Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls
Amplify performances from: The Bacon Brothers / Trevor Daniel / DJ Ricky For Real
Comedy by: Wayne Brady / Bob Saget / Jen Kirkman / Taylor Tomlinson
Passes can be purchased at kaaboodelmar.com. HANG LOOSE (GA) passes start at $339, while HANG FIVE (VIP) and HANG TEN (VIP) passes are currently at $919 and $3,999, respectively. HANG FIVE (VIP) features premium stage viewing; exclusive culinary options for purchase; private restrooms; access to the AMPLIFY Escape lounge featuring private artist performances; and more. HANG TEN (VIP) includes all the features of HANG FIVE (VIP) plus access to onstage viewing; exclusive meet and greet opportunities with KAABOO performers; complimentary beverages and food provided; golf cart access; and more.
The KAABOO KINDNESS program continues to support charities in the San Diego region and across the globe. One dollar per every pass sold is donated to featured charitable partners, including global partner The Recording Academy's MusiCares program, as well as local charities including the San Diego Armed Services YMCA, and Voices for Children. MGM, Coors Light, Aflac, Corona and USAA are KAABOO Del Mar's official 2019 presenting partners.