James Dupré and Jacob Tolliver to Appear at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi for New Exhibit

James Dupré and Jacob Tolliver will appear at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Wednesday, Jan. 21, for a special program to mark the opening of The Killer, The Preacher and the Cowboy: The Legacies of Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley.

Dupré is a Louisiana-born singer who is currently the lead vocalist on the Randy Travis’ More Life Tour. Tolliver is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter and pianist who opened on tour for Jerry Lee Lewis from 2017 to 2019 and portrayed the icon in Million Dollar Quartet in Las Vegas early in his career.

The program will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature a Q&A with Dupré and Tolliver, followed by a special performance. Prior to the program, a reception will be held starting at 6:00 p.m. This event is made possible by sponsors Sun Records and Visit Mississippi. A limited number of tickets are available and will go on sale exclusively to members on Monday, December 22. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased in person at the box office or by visiting here.

The Museum’s new exhibit, which officially opens to the public the following day on Thursday, Jan. 22, spotlights three entertainment icons (who also happened to be cousins) from Ferriday, Louisiana and Natchez, Mississippi: Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley.

“Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley each carved out their own distinct place in American culture, whether through music, entertainment or ministry,” said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is proud to bring to light the stories of these three remarkable cousins from Ferriday and Natchez. Though all three of these legends have since passed on, they continue to have a lasting impact on generations of fans and followers.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new exhibit with an exciting program featuring talented rising stars James Dupré and Jacob Tolliver,” said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “With Dupré’s deep roots in Louisiana and Tolliver’s time on tour with the great Jerry Lee Lewis, it’s sure to be a memorable evening of music and conversation.”

The Killer, The Preacher and the Cowboy exhibit will be on display at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi through 2026. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays.

About GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

Developed by the Cleveland Music Foundation—a nonprofit organization founded in 2011—the 28,000-square-foot GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is housed near the campus of Delta State University, home of the Delta Music Institute's Entertainment Industry Studies program, which features the most unique audio recording facilities in the South. Affiliated with the GRAMMY Museum Foundation™, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is dedicated to exploring the past, present, and future of music, and the cultural context from which it emerges, while casting a focused spotlight on the deep musical roots of Mississippi. The Museum features a dynamic combination of public events, educational programming, engaging multimedia presentations, and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a Mississippi-centric area that introduces visitors to the impact of Mississippi's songwriters, producers, and musicians on the traditional and modern music landscape.

James Dupré Photo Credit: Kori Bacque