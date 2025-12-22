Thomas Erak & The Ouroboros And Murals Set Debut Winter 2026 Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Progressive post-hardcore bands Thomas Erak & The Ouroboros (feat. singer-songwriter Thomas Erak and Murals (feat. members of Hail The Sun, Sufferer, slenderbodies) have announced their winter 2026 co-headline tour.

Kicking off in Portland, OR at Hawthorne Lounge on Friday, January 23, the tour will take in 12 evenings across the U.S. west coast, midwest and southwest, and culminate in an appearance at Vibes Underground in San Antonio, TX on Friday, February 6. Support on the tour will be provided by Diver from January 26-30. Tickets for all shows are on sale now HERE.

A pandemic passion project, Murals EP features the talents of Shane Gann (guitar/vocals), Blake Dahlinger (drums) and Tony Bautista (bass/vocals). The band’s mission is to help create real progressive, social change by offering support to those facing challenges and injustices in our modern world. Stream and purchase (AU) on all platforms HERE.

Live Dates

JANUARY

23 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Lounge

24 — Seattle, WA — Fun House

26 — Sacramento, CA — Old Ironside *

27 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues (The Parish Room) *

28 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues (Voodoo Room) *

29 — Phoenix, AZ — Rosetta Room *

30 — Las Vegas, NV — Backstage Bar *

FEBRUARY

01 — Denver, CO — Moon Room

02 — Kansas City, MO — The Rino

03 — Oklahoma City, OK — Resonant Head

04 — Dallas, TX — TX Tea Room

05 — Houston, TX — The End

06 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Underground

* — Diver supporting

Photo Credit: Alex Zarek