Thomas Erak & The Ouroboros And Murals Set Debut Winter 2026 Tour

Progressive post-hardcore bands Thomas Erak & The Ouroboros (feat. singer-songwriter Thomas Erak and Murals (feat. members of Hail The Sun, Sufferer, slenderbodies) have announced their winter 2026 co-headline tour.
Kicking off in Portland, OR at Hawthorne Lounge on Friday, January 23, the tour will take in 12 evenings across the U.S. west coast, midwest and southwest, and culminate in an appearance at Vibes Underground in San Antonio, TX on Friday, February 6. Support on the tour will be provided by Diver from January 26-30. Tickets for all shows are on sale now HERE.
A pandemic passion project, Murals EP features the talents of Shane Gann (guitar/vocals), Blake Dahlinger (drums) and Tony Bautista (bass/vocals). The band’s mission is to help create real progressive, social change by offering support to those facing challenges and injustices in our modern world. Stream and purchase (AU) on all platforms HERE.
23 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Lounge
24 — Seattle, WA — Fun House
26 — Sacramento, CA — Old Ironside *
27 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues (The Parish Room) *
28 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues (Voodoo Room) *
29 — Phoenix, AZ — Rosetta Room *
30 — Las Vegas, NV — Backstage Bar *
01 — Denver, CO — Moon Room
02 — Kansas City, MO — The Rino
03 — Oklahoma City, OK — Resonant Head
04 — Dallas, TX — TX Tea Room
05 — Houston, TX — The End
06 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Underground
* — Diver supporting
Photo Credit: Alex Zarek
