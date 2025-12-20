Harlem Jazz Series' January 2026 Line Up Announced

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Harlem Jazz Series January line up has been announced, and it features several exciting acts, performing on the listed dates from 7 to 8 p.m.

The line up is as follows:

Every Thursday evening - Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band

Music has always been at the heart of resistance. It moves us, inspires us, and brings people together to strategize, organize, and mobilize. Beginning April 24, 2025, audiences are invited to experience The Thursday Night Rhythms of Resistance, a bold and electrifying new series at Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church featuring the one and only Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band.

They will be performing - January 8, 15, and 16 2026

Dr. Paul Austerlitz

January 2, 2026

Award-Winning Ethnomusicologist Dr. Paul Austerlitz Takes the Stage at Harlem Jazz Series!

Dr. Paul Austerlitz will be performing at the Harlem Jazz Series on January 2, 2026, 7:00 PM!

Dr. Austerlitz is a renowned ethnomusicologist, reed player, and composer who has dedicated his career to creating breathtaking musical bridges between cultures. His innovative approach blends the sophisticated harmonies of jazz with the vibrant rhythms of Afro-Caribbean traditions, creating what he calls "Vodou-Jazz-Merengue" - a sound that's both deeply rooted and refreshingly original.

A master of the bass clarinet, Dr. Austerlitz brings a unique voice to the jazz world, weaving together ancestral rhythms with contemporary improvisation. His performances are more than concerts - they're transcendent cultural experiences that honor the African diaspora while pushing musical boundaries.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness a true innovator in action!

JD Parran

January 9, 2026

Join an extraordinary evening of musical exploration with JD Parran, a true master of woodwind artistry! On January 9, 2026, 7:00 PM, the Harlem Jazz Series presents a rare performance by this multi-instrumental virtuoso who has redefined the boundaries of jazz and improvised music. Parran is not just a musician, but a living legend who seamlessly navigates multiple saxophones, clarinets, and flutes, creating soundscapes that challenge and inspire.

As a former chairman of the Music Department at Harlem School of the Arts, Parran has dedicated his life to pushing musical boundaries and nurturing new generations of musicians. His performances are more than concerts - they're journeys through sound, emotion, and musical innovation. From avant-garde jazz to deeply traditional expressions, JD Parran brings a lifetime of musical wisdom to every performance. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to witness one of the most versatile and profound woodwind artists of our time!