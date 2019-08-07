Jim James and NSO Pops Set Live Performance Of Upcoming Album

Jim James, founder and frontman of indie-rock band My Morning Jacket, joins the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Pops for a live performance of his upcoming new album. Led by Music Director of the Louisville Orchestra Teddy Abrams, the concert takes place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 8 p.m.in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

The concert features James and the NSO in The Order of Nature: A Song Cycle along with local chorus, The Capital Hearings. The first half of the evening spotlights the NSO in Mason Bates's "Warehouse Medicine" from The B-Sides, Julia Wolfe's Big Beautiful Dark and Scary, and Copland's Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo.

This concert coincides with the upcoming album release of James and Abrams's collaboration on Decca Gold. Ticket buyers to this performance will be offered an exclusive opportunity to pre-purchase James's new album, and will also receive a signed poster with their order.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets (from $29-$109) are available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4700; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

ABOUT JIM JAMES

Jim James has spent the better part of almost two decades as the lead singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist of My Morning Jacket. Through seven studio albums, My Morning Jacket has grown into one of the most acclaimed rock and roll bands in the world. The New York Times heralded the band as, "...the new kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock..." Their last three albums, 2008's Evil Urges, 2011's Circuital and 2015's The Waterfall, each received Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Album --the latter debuting at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. Alongside the band's recording and touring, James has maintained a steady, bordering on voracious, flow of work.

ABOUT TEDDY ABRAMS

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA POPS

The 2018-2019 season marks the National Symphony Orchestra's 88th, and Gianandrea Noseda's second as its music director. The Italian conductor serves as the Orchestra's seventh music director, joining the NSO's legacy of such distinguished leaders. Its artistic leadership also includes Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and Artistic Advisor Ben Folds.

Founded in 1931, the Orchestra has always been committed to artistic excellence and music education. In 1986, the National Symphony became an artistic affiliate of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where it performs year-round. The NSO's community engagement projects are nationally recognized, including NSO In Your Neighborhood, an annual week of approximately 50 performances in schools, churches, community centers, and other unexpected venues; Notes of Honor, which offers free performances for active, veteran, prior service, and retired members of the military and their families; and Sound Health, a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its affiliated organizations. Career development opportunities for young musicians include the NSO Youth Fellowship Program and its tuition-free Summer Music Institute. For more information, visitnationalsymphony.org.

Popular offerings have ranged from performances on a barge on the Potomac River, to concerts on the Ellipse, and in National Parks around the greater Washington area. The 2011-2012 season was the first with Steven Reineke as Principal Pops Conductor. NSO popular programming-which ranges in genre from Broadway and American song to jazz and from film scores to Hip Hop to rock 'n' roll-takes place at the NSO's principal performance venues: the NSO's primary home, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall, Wolf Trap, and the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, with a subscription season featuring a variety of musical genres.

FUNDING CREDITS

David M. Rubenstein is the Presenting Underwriter of the NSO.

AARP is the presenting sponsor of the NSO Pops Season.

Patrons 30 and under and active-duty members of the military are invited to join the Kennedy Center's MyTix program for special discount offers and chances to win free tickets. For more information, visitkennedy-center.org/mytix.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You