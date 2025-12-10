Carín León Adds Additional Date to 2026 'La Cura Fest'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carín León will present “La Cura Fest,” the first music festival headlined and produced by the Sonoran singer-songwriter. The festival will take place on March 14 and 15, 2026, at Expogan Hermosillo. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second date has been added to the festival. The event is expected to bring together more than 35,000 fans per day for a two-night celebration of music, identity and community in León’s hometown.

“This festival is a way to open up my heart and share what I’ve kept close, right here in my homeland and with my people,” says León. “We invited folks I admire and respect to create a party where music feels free, without borders. Hermosillo has been asking for a night like this… to catch the vibe together and make some noise from the soul.”

Conceived as a tribute to the culture and roots of Northwestern Mexico, “La Cura Fest” will bring together a diverse lineup of artists in an evening built around high-level production and immersive experiences.

Recently, León was nominated for “Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)” with Palabra De To’s (Seca) for the forthcoming 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards®️. Last year, León won the category with his acclaimed album Boca Chueca Vol. 1.

Next fall, León will return to the international stage with his fully announced seven-date run at Sphere in Las Vegas, taking place on September 4, 5 and 6, 2026 during the Labor Day weekend in the United States, and on September 11, 12 and 13, which coincide with the celebrations of Mexican Independence Day in the city.

ABOUT CARÍN LEÓN

With a distinctive style that blends regional Mexican music with a diverse range of genres, including pop, rock, and other global sounds, the León has won four Latin GRAMMYs®, a GRAMMY®, and several diamond, gold and platinum certifications.

He has collaborated with superstars such as Bon Jovi, Carlos Santana, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Maluma, C. Tangana, and Camilo, among others, as well as performed on global stages, including the Grand Ole Opry, Coachella, and Viña del Mar, where he received the gold and silver Gaviota awards.