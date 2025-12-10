Rise Against Set North American Headline Dates with Destroy Boys

The tour kicks off in Providence, RI at The Strand on March 3, 2026.
The Chicago-based alternative punk rock band Rise Against have announced they will headline a handful of dates across Canada and the U.S. in the Spring of 2026 with Destroy Boys.
The tour kicks off in Providence, RI at The Strand on March 3, 2026, and will bring the band to stages across North America, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Madison, Spokane, and more. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 12th, at 10 AM local time here.
Their latest Loma Vista release, Ricochet, is now available on streaming platforms. Listen to it below.
March 3 – Providence, RI – The Strand
March 5 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
March 6 – Montreal, QC - L’Olympia
March 8 – Ottawa, ON – Hard Rock Casino
March 10 – Toronto, ON – History
March 11 – Toronto, ON – History
March 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
March 14 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino
March 15 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
March 19 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Civic Center
March 21 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
March 22 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
March 24 – Edmonton, AB – Convention Centre
March 25 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre
March 27 – Penticton, BC – Trade & Convention Centre
March 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
March 30 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
March 31 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
April 3 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
April 4 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
May 10 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville (Festival)
May 14 – Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH (Festival)
Photo Credit: Mynxii White
Videos