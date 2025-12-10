Rise Against Set North American Headline Dates with Destroy Boys

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Chicago-based alternative punk rock band Rise Against have announced they will headline a handful of dates across Canada and the U.S. in the Spring of 2026 with Destroy Boys.

The tour kicks off in Providence, RI at The Strand on March 3, 2026, and will bring the band to stages across North America, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Madison, Spokane, and more. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 12th, at 10 AM local time here.

Their latest Loma Vista release, Ricochet, is now available on streaming platforms. Listen to it below.

RISE AGAINST TOUR DATES 2026

March 3 – Providence, RI – The Strand

March 5 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

March 6 – Montreal, QC - L’Olympia

March 8 – Ottawa, ON – Hard Rock Casino

March 10 – Toronto, ON – History

March 11 – Toronto, ON – History

March 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

March 14 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino

March 15 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

March 19 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Civic Center

March 21 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

March 22 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

March 24 – Edmonton, AB – Convention Centre

March 25 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

March 27 – Penticton, BC – Trade & Convention Centre

March 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

March 30 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

March 31 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

April 3 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

April 4 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

May 10 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville (Festival)

May 14 – Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH (Festival)

Photo Credit: Mynxii White