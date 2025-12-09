Arm's Length Unveil 2026 Headline Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arm’s Length have announced an upcoming headline tour in support of their newest album ‘There’s A Whole World Out There’ out now via Pure Noise Records. Dates will span 25 cities and kick off on April 21 in Ottawa, ON at Bronson Centre. Support comes from The Callous Daoboys, Harrison Gordon and label mates Super Sometimes. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 12 at 10am local time here.

Arm’s Length recently completed a nationwide run of shows supporting Hot Mulligan on The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour. Ahead of their North American headliner, they will tour the UK and Europe with Ben Quad.

Arm’s Length's latest album, ‘There’s A Whole World Out There’ is now available on all digital platforms. Listen to it below.

Arm’s Length - Upcoming Tour Dates

UK/Europe w/ Ben Quad

February 5 – Southampton, UK at Engine Rooms

February 6 – London, UK at O2 Academy Islington

February 7 – Manchester, UK at Club Academy

February 9 – Glasgow, UK at G2, The Garage

February 10 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at The Grove

February 12 – Liverpool, UK at District

February 13 – Leeds, UK at Project House

February 14 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy 2

February 15 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK at Fighting Cocks

February 18 – Antwerpen, Belgium

February 19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands at Dynamo

February 20 – Cologne, Germany at Gebäude 9

February 21 – Hamburg, Germany at LOGO

North American Headline Tour

w/ The Callous Daoboys, Harrison Gordon, Super Sometimes

** NO HARRISON GORDON

April 21 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

April 22 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

April 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 25 - New York, NY - Warsaw

April 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

April 28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

April 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

May 1 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

May 2 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

May 3 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

May 5 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge

May 6 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

May 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

May 9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

May 10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

May 11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 13 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

May 14 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

May 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May 17 - Denver, CO - Summit

May 19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

May 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues **

May 22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

May 23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

May 24 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall