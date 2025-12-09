Arm's Length Unveil 2026 Headline Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 12 at 10am local time
Arm’s Length have announced an upcoming headline tour in support of their newest album ‘There’s A Whole World Out There’ out now via Pure Noise Records. Dates will span 25 cities and kick off on April 21 in Ottawa, ON at Bronson Centre. Support comes from The Callous Daoboys, Harrison Gordon and label mates Super Sometimes. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 12 at 10am local time here.
Arm’s Length recently completed a nationwide run of shows supporting Hot Mulligan on The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour. Ahead of their North American headliner, they will tour the UK and Europe with Ben Quad.
Arm’s Length's latest album, ‘There’s A Whole World Out There’ is now available on all digital platforms. Listen to it below.
February 5 – Southampton, UK at Engine Rooms
February 6 – London, UK at O2 Academy Islington
February 7 – Manchester, UK at Club Academy
February 9 – Glasgow, UK at G2, The Garage
February 10 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at The Grove
February 12 – Liverpool, UK at District
February 13 – Leeds, UK at Project House
February 14 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy 2
February 15 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK at Fighting Cocks
February 18 – Antwerpen, Belgium
February 19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands at Dynamo
February 20 – Cologne, Germany at Gebäude 9
February 21 – Hamburg, Germany at LOGO
w/ The Callous Daoboys, Harrison Gordon, Super Sometimes
** NO HARRISON GORDON
April 21 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
April 22 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
April 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
April 25 - New York, NY - Warsaw
April 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
April 28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
April 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
May 1 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
May 2 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
May 3 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
May 5 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge
May 6 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
May 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
May 9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
May 10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
May 11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
May 13 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
May 14 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
May 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
May 17 - Denver, CO - Summit
May 19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
May 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues **
May 22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
May 23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
May 24 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
