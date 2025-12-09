Neko Case to Play West Coast Tour in Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following her recent fall tour, indie rocker Neko Case will embark on an encore run in 2026, where she will travel throughout the West Coast, in addition to more shows throughout Canada and the Northeast.

The new dates go on sale this Friday, December 12 at 10 am local time. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, December 10 at 10 am local time here.

Earlier this year, Case released her memoir ‘The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You’ which reached #5 on the New York Times nonfiction best-sellers list. Her eighth studio album, ‘Neon Grey Midnight Green,’ came out in September. The album marked Case’s first new music this decade, following 2018’s ‘Hell-On.'

Recording primarily took place at Case’s own Vermont studio, Carnassial Sound, with additional sessions in Denver, Colorado with the PlainsSong Chamber Orchestra and in Portland, Oregon with Tucker Martine.

2026 TOUR DATES

January 8 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre #

January 9 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre #

January 10 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House #

January 11 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn #

January 12 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

January 14 – Troy, NY @ Troy Music Hall #

January 15 – Stamford, CT @ The Palace Theatre #

January 16 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen #

January 17 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall #

January 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater #

January 20 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #

January 21 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre #

January 22 – Carmel, IN @ Palladium #

January 23 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre #

January 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre #

January 27 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #

January 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

January 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Decca Live #

January 30 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live #

January 31 – Miami, FL @ Midline #

February 25 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm %

February 26 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma %

February 27 – Edmonds, WA @ Edmonds Center For The Arts %

February 28 – Beaverton, OR @ Patricia Reser Center For The Arts %

March 1 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom %

March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades %

March 5 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre %

March 6 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa %

March 7 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre %

March 9 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory %

March 10 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Arts %

March 12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Center %

March 13 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theater %

March 14 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

March 15 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater %

March 16 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen %

w/ Des Demonas #

w/ Destroyer (solo) %

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz