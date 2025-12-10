Randy Travis & Co. Extend His 'More Life Tour' Into 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Country music icon Randy Travis has extended his “More Life Tour” into spring 2026. Next year, fans will have more opportunities to experience the celebration of Travis’ career, featuring his original touring band and special guest vocalist James Dupré. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time at each venue here.

In 2025, the tour played over 50 shows to more than 60,000 fans, selling out venues across the country. Although Travis does not perform vocally due to the effects of the stroke he survived in 2013, he does appear on stage with his wife, Mary, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music throughout the show. Dupré and the band perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including “On the Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”

“The ‘More Life Tour’ celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time—it’s a gift to me to spend time with my fans, and my band, as James Dupré perfectly presents the songs that best define my career. We look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the way,” said Randy Travis.

“I’m thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I’m looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2026,” said James Dupré.

“More Life Tour” 2026 Dates:

March 12 – Muskegon, Mich. – Frauenthal Center

March 13 – Lafayette, Ind. – Long Center for the Performing Arts

March 14 – Marietta, Ohio – The Tower Event Center

March 19 – Poplar Bluff, Mo. – Rodgers Theatre

March 20 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Bama Theatre

March 21 – Prestonsburg, Ky. – Mountain Arts Center

March 26 – Monroe, La. – Jack Howard Theatre

March 27 – Baton Rouge, La. – River Center Theatre

March 28 – Texarkana, Texas – Perot Theatre

April 10 – Louisville, Ky. – The Brown Theatre

April 11 – Anderson, Ind. – Paramount Theatre

April 12 – St. Louis, Mo. – Touhill PAC

April 17 – Mobile, Ala. – Saenger Theatre Mobile

April 18 – Lake Charles, La. – Rosa Hart Theatre

April 19 – Georgetown, Texas - Two Step Inn

April 20 – Midland, Texas – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

April 22 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Orpheum Theatre

April 23 – Escondido, Calif. – Center for the Arts Escondido

April 24 – Beverly Hill, Calif. – Saban Theatre

May 22 – Fayetteville, Ga. – Trilith Live

May 23 – Spartanburg, S.C. – Memorial Auditorium

About Randy Travis

With lifetime sales exceeding 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the most successful multi-genre artists of all time and a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986.

His accolades include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, seven Music City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association Awards. Three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: “On the Other Hand” (1986), “Forever and Ever, Amen” (1987), and “Three Wooden Crosses” (2002).

To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top 10 hits, and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows. His discography includes four Gold albums, four Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, one Triple Platinum album, and one Quintuple Platinum album.

In 1992, Travis was recognized by the USO for his support and dedication to US Troops, including five USO tours, and was named the recipient of the Bob Hope Entertainment Award. In 2004, Travis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is celebrated on Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame.

Since his near-fatal stroke in 2013, Travis, with the support of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, has made significant strides in his recovery, including improvements in speaking, walking and singing. In 2019, he released his critically acclaimed memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, co-authored with Ken Abraham. In 2021, CMT named Travis the CMT Artist of a Lifetime. In 2022, he released his award-winning documentary More Life garnering six Telly Awards.

In May 2024, With the assistance of AI, Travis and Warner Music Nashville released “Where That Came From,” marking his first new recording in over a decade, showcasing his signature vocals. The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, receiving an enthusiastic reception from both fans and country radio.

Photo Credit: Marisa Taylor