Avohee Avoher Releases New Addicted To Classics Christmas Track 'Away In A Manger'

Avohee Avoher has released the first single in his Addicted to Classics series, a project blending classical repertoire with contemporary electronic production.

The new track, “Away in a Manger,” introduces a sound that merges live piano, operatic vocals, and electronic textures. The release follows a year of rising chart presence across electronic and crossover genres.

Genre-blending composer-producer Avohee Avoher has released ADDICTED TO CLASSICS CHRISTMAS: “AWAY IN A MANGER,” the first single in a new series available worldwide via Avo Records. The project launches Avohee’s Addicted to Classics range, which will expand with upcoming releases including Addicted to Bach and Addicted to Vivaldi.

Built from multiple layers of live piano, operatic vocals, and electronic sound design, “Away in a Manger” merges traditional Christmas material with contemporary production. Avohee draws from classical training influenced by Liszt, shaping a three-minute track positioned between cinematic scoring and electronic dance music.

“I wanted to take the emotional intensity of the classical canon and collide it with the energy of the dancefloor,” says Avohee Avoher. “Away in a Manger is about that feeling of being far from home at the holidays, yet still held by something bigger—music, memory, faith, whatever ‘home’ means to you.”

The release follows a year of growing visibility for Avohee, including the UK Upfront Club Chart Top 10 track “Bajo La Luna,” “Forever Together” with Luv Foundation (UK), and “Malami,” which reached #4 on the Traxsource Electro House chart during its pre-release period. He also recently released his original holiday track “Christmas Magic Near & Far.”

With this new single, Avohee enters the holiday repertoire space through a blend of classical crossover, electronic forms, and contemporary seasonal music.

About Avohee Avoher

Avohee Avoher is a London-based, classically trained, anonymous composer-producer and the creative force behind Avo Records. His work spans neoclassical piano, EDM, trance, Afro house, and cinematic electronic music, with an emphasis on layered production and emotional impact. Recent releases such as Bajo La Luna, Forever Together, Malami, and the neoclassical project 12V have received support in club settings, chart placements, and increasing international attention across both dance and contemporary classical audiences.

Stream "Away in a Manger" by Avohee Avoher here:

https://xelon.ffm.to/addictedtoclassics

Watch the "Away in a Manger" music video on Youtube here:

https://youtu.be/_wBXi0ayI20?si=EIHv7ZWL0b232ON6

The official website for Avohee Avoher may be found at https://www.avohee.com