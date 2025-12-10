Grammy-Nominated Artist Josh Levi Details His 'Hydraulic Tour 2026'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Josh Levi has announced his HYDRAULIC TOUR 2026. The North American headline run gets underway February 18, 2026 at Chicago, IL’s Subterranean and then travels into mid-March.

Highlights include a special homecoming show at Houston, TX’s The Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues Houston on March 4, as well as performances at such historic venues as Washington, DC’s Union Stage (February 27) and Los Angeles, CA’s Troubadour (March 8). Artist Presales for all HYDRAULIC TOUR 2026 headline dates begin Wednesday, December 10 at 10am (local). General on-sales start Thursday, December 11 at 10am (local) here.

The HYDRAULIC TOUR 2026 celebrates the recent arrival of Levi’s debut studio album, HYDRAULIC, available now via Raedio/Atlantic Records HERE. The 15-track project features guest appearances from BEAM and FLO alongside production from multiplatinum hitmakers London On Da Track, MNEK, Poo Bear, Troy Taylor, Camper, Deputy, Koshy and more.

Levi spent 2024 with an array of live appearances, including a festival debut performance at Dallas, TX’s TwoGether Land. In 2025, Spotify declared him among the year’s “Artists To Watch,” and he was featured as a special guest on R&B supergroup FLO’s Access All Areas Tour.

﻿JOSH LEVI HYDRAULIC TOUR 2026

February 18 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

February 23 – Toronto, ON – Drake Underground

February 25 – New York, NY – Racket

February 27 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

February 28 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater (Tap Room)

March 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

March 4 – Houston, TX – The Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues Houston

March 5 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room @ House of Blues Dallas

March 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

March 11 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord