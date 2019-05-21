Charlie Collins Premieres New Song PLEASE LET ME GO At Nylon, Debut Album Out 5/31

Charlie Collins has shared a new song from her upcoming, debut album Snowpine out May 31 on Mirror Music Group (Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, Lola Kirke, Sloan Peterson).NYLON premiered "Please Let Me Go" saying "There's something really cathartic about licking your wounds right before standing back up, brushing it off, and fighting back harder, and singer Charlie Collins encapsulates that feeling perfectly."

With a distinct blend of gleam and grit, Charlie has quickly established herself as one of the most promising indie artists in Australia. In just less than a year, she has sold out her first Australian tour, secured coveted slots at BIGSOUND and Laneway Festival, toured extensively with Gang of Youths, been featured across Spotify's New Music Friday, and received enthused radio support from triple j, KCRW, KCSN, The Current and more.

Talking about the track, Charlie reveals "Please Let Me Go" is a personal account of self-reflection and a sense of hopelessness during a difficult period in her life. "This is somewhat of a self-pity song," she says. "I was feeling sorry for myself when I wrote this, as I just felt like I couldn't win in a sense. I felt tired and didn't feel like I had the strength to keep going, constantly comparing myself to others around me and feeling like somewhere along the lines, I had failed."

STREAM "PLEASE LET ME GO"

Charlie Collins' primary influences are perfectly versatile. She picked up a guitar at age 11 and learned to busk old country classics from the likes of Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and Emmy Lou Harris. The sounds of dirt roads and dive bars lay a gravelly foundation over which her sheepskin-soft voice could ring. Charlie took to more modern sounds in her early twenties, fronting alt-pop outfit Tigertown. Now, she melds the range of experiences into something both grittily heartfelt and gleaming. Read the full album bio here.

Following the release of Snowpine, Charlie will support Kasey Chambers on her 20th Anniversary tour of The Captain, launching September 12 in Melbourne. The tour marks an important milestone in Collins' career, as Kasey Chambers was a strong influence in Collins' decision to pursue music. Details are listed below.

CHARLIE COLLINS LIVE

September 12 | The Palms at Crown - Melbourne, VIC

September 13 | The Palms at Crown - Melbourne, VIC

September 14 | Costa Hall - GPAC - Geelong, VIC

September 15 | Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre - Wangaratta, VIC

September 19 | Lismore City Hall - Lismore, NSW

September 20 | The Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, QLD

September 21 | Southport RSL Club - Southport, QLD

October 04 | Thebarton Theatre - Adelaide, SA

October 05 | The Astor Theatre - Perth, WA

October 06 | Bridgetown, WA

October 11 | Town Hall Theatre, PAC - Devonport, TAS

October 12 | Theatre North at the Princess - Launceston, TAS

October 13 | Wrest Point Entertainment Centre - Hobart, TAS

October 17 | Anitas Theatre - Thirroul, NSW

Photo Credit: Christopher Collins





