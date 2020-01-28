Alessia Cara, Tory Lanez & More Nominated for the 2020 JUNO Awards

The nominees for the 49th Annual JUNO Awards were announced today by The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) at a press conference attended by media and industry notables at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre (CBC), in downtown Toronto. JUNO Week 2020, hosted in Saskatoon, SK, will culminate with Canada's biggest night in music - The 2020 JUNO Awards - broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre on Sunday, March 15 on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the CBC Listen app and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos.



First-time host of this year's JUNO Awards Broadcast, Alessia Cara, leads this year with a total of six nominations including: JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year*. Tory Lanez received five nominations including JUNO Fan Choice*, Artist of the Year, Rap Recording of the Year and two nominations in the R&B/Soul Recording of the Year category.



Artists with three nominations include Alexandra Stréliski for Album of the Year*, Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Instrumental Album of the Year; Bryan Adams for Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year and Adult Contemporary Album of the Year; bülow for Single of the Year, Songwriter of the Year* and Pop Album of the Year*; Loud Luxury for JUNO Fan Choice*, Group of the Year and Dance Recording of the Year; NAV for JUNO Fan Choice*, Album of the Year* and Rap Recording of the Year; and Shawn Mendes for JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year and Artist of the Year.



The host province of Saskatchewan is well represented with nominations including first-time nominees Hunter Brothers for Breakthrough Group of the Year* and Country Album of the Year; Foxwarren for Alternative Album of the Year*; The Dead South for Traditional Roots Album of the Year; and Terri Fidelak and Carey Shaw for Album Artwork of the Year.



The 49th annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2020 will be hosted in Saskatoon, SK from March 9 through March 15, 2020, culminating in The JUNO Awards, on Sunday, March 15, at the SaskTel Centre, broadcast live on CBC, the free CBC Gem streaming service in Canada and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos. It will also air as a live radio special on CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and the CBC Listen app.



JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY TD)

Alessia Cara Universal

Ali Gatie Warner

Avril Lavigne BMG*ADA

bbno$ Independent*Stem

Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal

Loud Luxury Sony

NAV XO*Universal

Shawn Mendes Universal

The Weeknd XO*Universal

Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Out Of Love Alessia Cara Universal

Sweet Little Lies bülow Universal

La Di Da Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony

Hang Ups Scott Helman Warner

Señorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Universal

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA)

The Pains Of Growing Alessia Cara Universal

INSCAPE Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North

Shine A Light Bryan Adams Universal

love Michael Bublé Warner

Bad Habits NAV XO*Universal

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alessia Cara Universal

Bryan Adams Universal

Jessie Reyez Universal

Shawn Mendes Universal

Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal

GROUP OF THE YEAR

88Glam XO*Universal

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Big Machine*Universal

Loud Luxury Sony

The Reklaws Universal

Walk Off the Earth Golden Carrot*Independent

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA'S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North

Ali Gatie Warner

bbno$ Independent*Stem

Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony

Tenille Townes Sony

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA'S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Hunter Brothers Open Road*Universal

Neon Dreams Dreaming Out Loud*Warner

Palaye Royale Sumerian*ADA

The Blue Stones eOne*Warner

Valley Universal

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN)

Alessia Cara

Publisher - Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada

"Growing Pains" - co-songwriters Andrew Wansel, Warren Fielder, "Out of Love" - co-songwriter Rick Nowels PAINS OF GROWING - Alessia Cara Universal

"Rooting For You" - co-songwriter Jon Levine THIS SUMMER - Alessia Cara Universal

Publisher - Wax on Wax Off Publishing / Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada

"Boys Will Be Boys" - co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro THE CONTENDER - bülow Universal

"Sweet Little Lies" - co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro CRYSTALLINE - bülow Universal

"Two Punks In Love" - co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro TWO PUNKS IN LOVE - bülow Universal

Publisher - Secret City Music Publishing

"Broken", "Dream for Dreaming" - co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Mikhail Stein, Robbie Kuster, "Here Comes The River" - co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Jules Buckley, Mikhail Stein WAVE - Patrick Watson Secret City*Fontana North

Publisher - Red Brick Music Publishing

"I Kept The Roses" - co-songwriters Chris Gelbuda, Dustin Christensen I KEPT THE ROSES - Tenille Townes Sony

"Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)" - co-songwriters Gordie Sampson, Tina Parol JERSEY ON THE WALL (I'M JUST ASKING) - Tenille Townes Sony

"White Horse" - co-songwriters Daniel Tashian, Jeremy Spillman WHITE HORSE - Tenille Townes Sony

Publisher - Plug Your Ears Publishing

"All Hands", "Dance", "The Eighteenth Hole" FOREVER OVERHEAD - Tim Baker Arts & Crafts*Universal

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

V Aaron Goodvin Warner

The Fall Dallas Smith 604*Fontana North/Universal

Black Sheep Dean Brody Open Road*Universal

State of Mind Hunter Brothers Open Road*Universal

Wild As Me Meghan Patrick Warner

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A Pill for Loneliness City and Colour Still/Dine Alone*The Orchard

A Blemish in the Great Light Half Moon Run Crystal Math*Universal

acākosīk iskwē iskwē Music*The Orchard

Thanks for the Dance Leonard Cohen Sony

Wave Patrick Watson Secret City*Fontana North

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE)

Destroyer Black Mountain Dine Alone*The Orchard

Foxwarren Foxwarren Arts & Crafts*Universal

Here Comes The Cowboy Mac DeMarco Royal Mountain*Universal

Pony Orville Peck Royal Mountain*Universal

Morbid Stuff PUP Universal

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION CANADA)

The Pains of Growing Alessia Cara Universal

Head Above Water Avril Lavigne BMG*ADA

Crystalline bülow Universal

8:47 Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Big Machine*Universal

HERE WE GO! Walk Off the Earth Golden Carrot*Independent

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

...but for the sun Big Wreck Warner

PEOPLESKILLS Headstones Cadence*Universal

Order In Decline Sum 41 Hopeless*Universal

Master Volume The Dirty Nil Dine Alone*The Orchard

A War On Everything The Glorious Sons Black Box*Fontana North

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Nothing Never Happens Bria Skonberg Independent

Stay Tuned! Dominique Fils-Aimé Ensoul*Select/Believe

MONTRÉAL Elizabeth Shepherd Pinwheel Music*Independent

Wishes Jazz Affair Independent

Friday Monkey House Alma*Universal

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO

MiGRATIONS Jacques Kuba Seguin ODD SOUND*Select

UNSTOPPABLE Joel Miller Multiple Chord Music*Believe

Black Sea Suite John Stetch Independent

Absolutely Dreaming Ted Quinlan Independent

The Chronicles of Fezziwig The Mark Kelso Jazz Project Independent

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP

Undertones Al Muirhead's Canadian Quintet Chronograph*Fontana North

Jump Up Brad Turner Quartet with Guest Seamus Blake Cellar Music*MVD

Trouble in Mind Dave Young Trio Modica*Independent/Believe

Abundance Ernesto Cervini's Turboprop ANZIC*A-Train

On Firm Ground / Tierra Firme Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Linus*IDLA

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

INSCAPE Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North

The Silent Wish Bill McBirnie with Bernie Senensky Extreme Flute*Independent

Calm and Cents Kevin Hearn Independent*IDLA

SymphRONica UpfRONt Ron Davis' SymphRONica Really*Independent

Toothsayer Tanya Tagaq Six Shooter*Universal

FRANCOPHONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Après Fred Pellerin Disques Tempête*Select

L'étrange pays Jean Leloup Grosse Boîte*Select/Believe

La nuit des longs couteaux Koriass Disques 7ième Ciel*Select/Believe

La nuit est une panthère Les Louanges Bonsound*Sony

Tout ça pour ça Loud Joy Ride*Universal

CHILDREN'S ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Greatest Hits, Vol. 4 Big Block Singsong Independent

A Cheerful Little Earful Diana Panton Independent

It's GForce GFORCE FAN Entertainment*Independent

This Is Us Girl Pow-R Canyon Entertainment*Believe

Sharon, Bram & Friends Sharon & Bram Casablanca Kids*Fontana North

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO OR CHAMBER

detach Angela Schwarzkopf Redshift

Alone & Unalone Ensemble Paramirabo Ravello*Naxos

Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Op. 12 James Ehnes Onyx

Elles Marina Thibeault and Marie-Ève Scarfone ATMA*Naxos

John Zorn: Cat O'Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori & Kol Nidre Quatuor Molinari ATMA*Naxos

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LARGE ENSEMBLE

The Bound of our Dreams Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra/Orchestre du Centre National Des Arts du Canada, conducted by Alexander Shelly Analekta*Select/The Orchard

Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Universal

Sibelius 1 Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin ATMA*Naxos

The John Adams Album Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano Universal

Chopin: Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin Analekta*Select/The Orchard

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: VOCAL OR CHORAL

When There Is Peace: An Armistice Oratorio Chor Leoni Men's Choir Chor Leoni*Independent

Schubert: Schwanengesang; Brahms: Vier ernste Gesänge Gerald Finley Hyperion*Sony

Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton ATMA*Naxos

Summer Night Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy, Helen Becqué Centrediscs*Naxos

Schubert: Winterreise Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project Analekta*Select/The Orchard

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

Evta Ana Sokolović ATMA*Naxos

"Everything Is... Distorted" Bekah Simms Centrediscs*Naxos

Under Sea, Above Sky Jared Miller Independent

The Coming of Sobs Rose Bolton New Focus*Naxos

Kickin' It 2.0 Vincent Ho Centrediscs*Naxos

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR

88GLAM2 88Glam XO*Universal

Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change Classified Half Life*Universal

Light Path 8 KILLY Epic*Sony

Bad Habits NAV XO*Universal

Freaky Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Black Dove Amaal Universal

CASE STUDY 01 Daniel Caesar Golden Child*The Orchard

Feel It Too Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy Universal

The Gumption Tanika Charles Record Kicks*Outside

Chixtape 5 Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Wah Gwaan Exco Levi Wurl Trema Music*Zojak

Jah Children Jay Douglas Slammin Media*Believe

The Warning Track Lyndon John X Independent

Never Broken Petraa Fearless Crown*Independent

Another Man STORRY One Pop Music/Taxi*Zojak

INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY APTN)

Stories from a Downtown Apartment Celeigh Cardinal Independent

Yellowstone Digawolf Independent

nipiy nêhiyawak Arts & Crafts*Universal

Siqinnaarut Northern Haze Aakuluk Music/Six Shooter*Universal

ataataga Riit Six Shooter*Universal

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Once A Day April Verch Slab Town*AMP/eOne

By Appointment Or Chance Miranda Mulholland Roaring Girl*Fontana North

Sketches Natalie MacMaster Linus*IDLA

Sugar & Joy The Dead South Six Shooter*Universal

Assiniboine & The Red The Small Glories TSG*Outside

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Pocket Full Of Nothin' Big Dave McLean Black Hen*True North/IDLA

Mad Love Dawn Tyler Watson Independent

Hand Me Down Blues Durham County Poets Independent

That's Where It's At Michael Jerome Browne Borealis*Fontana North/IDLA

The Northern South Vol. 2 Whitehorse Six Shooter*Universal

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Heart Of Christmas Brian Doerksen Independent*Parasource

Pursue Brooke Nicholls Independent

Wherever I Go Dan Bremnes Bremnes Ventures*Sony/The Orchard

ILL Street Blues Fresh IE Novation*Independent

The Advent Of Christmas Matt Maher Provident*Sony/Anchor

WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY AEROMEXICO)

BAROKAN Djely Tapa Disques Nuits d'Afrique*Independent/Select

Sombras OKAN Lulaworld*Independent

Africa Without Borders Okavango African Orchestra Independent

Risorgimento Romina Di Gasbarro Modica*Independent

Galactic Gala Silla and Rise Rise Ashen*Independent

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Ben Kaplan

"Brittle Bones Nicky" BRITTLE BONES NICKY - Rare Americans Independent

"It's Alright" (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) DANCE AND CRY - Mother Mother Universal

"Brittle Bones Nicky" BRITTLE BONES NICKY - Rare Americans Independent "It's Alright" (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) DANCE AND CRY - Mother Mother Universal Derek Hoffman

"Fear of the Flame" FEAR OF THE FLAME - Logan Staats Big Machine*Universal

"Hide Your Love" NIGHT IN THE PARK, KISS IN THE DARK - Caveboy Independent

"Fear of the Flame" FEAR OF THE FLAME - Logan Staats Big Machine*Universal "Hide Your Love" NIGHT IN THE PARK, KISS IN THE DARK - Caveboy Independent Jon Levine

"October", "Rooting For You" (co-producer Midi Jones) THIS SUMMER - Alessia Cara Universal

"October", "Rooting For You" (co-producer Midi Jones) THIS SUMMER - Alessia Cara Universal Michael Wise

"Just Friends" HARTLAND ST. - Virginia to Vegas Wax*Universal

"Sweet Little Lies" CRYSTALLINE - bülow Universal

"Just Friends" HARTLAND ST. - Virginia to Vegas Wax*Universal "Sweet Little Lies" CRYSTALLINE - bülow Universal Steve Bays

"Record Shop" CASCADIA - Said The Whale Arts & Crafts*Universal

"Song In My Head" RIP - We Are The City 604*Universal

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

George Seara

"If I Can't Have You" IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU - Shawn Mendes Universal

"Incredible" INCREDIBLE - James TW Universal

"If I Can't Have You" IF I CAN'T HAVE YOU - Shawn Mendes Universal "Incredible" INCREDIBLE - James TW Universal Jason Dufour

"Push For Yellow", "There's Still A Light In The House" MAYBE - Valley Universal

"Push For Yellow", "There's Still A Light In The House" MAYBE - Valley Universal John 'Beetle' Bailey

"Dividido (feat. Silvana Estrada)" SUBLIME - Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North

"Shotgun" FRIDAY - Monkey House Alma*Universal

"Dividido (feat. Silvana Estrada)" SUBLIME - Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North "Shotgun" FRIDAY - Monkey House Alma*Universal Ryan Worsley

"2 Myself" LUDIC - Ludic Universal

"Known Better" MELT - Nuela Charles Independent

"2 Myself" LUDIC - Ludic Universal "Known Better" MELT - Nuela Charles Independent Vic Florencia

"Midnight", "Over Me" MIDNIGHT - Brooke Palsson Independent

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR

Chad Moldenhauer (Art Director), Ian Clarke (Designer), Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (Illustrators)

SELECTIONS FROM CUPHEAD - Kristofer Maddigan Independent

SELECTIONS FROM CUPHEAD - Kristofer Maddigan Independent Kevin Hearn (Art Director), Antoine Moonen (Designer), Lauchie Reed and Harland Williams (Illustrators)

THE SUPERHERO SUITE - Kevin Hearn and Friends Celery Music*Independent/Warner

THE SUPERHERO SUITE - Kevin Hearn and Friends Celery Music*Independent/Warner Kris Knight (Art Director & Designer), Jason Sniderman (Art Director), James Mejia (Designer), Chris Peters (Illustrator), Stefanie Schneider (Photographer)

BLOODCRUSH/BLOODMYTH - Ensign Broderick Six Shooter*Universal

BLOODCRUSH/BLOODMYTH - Ensign Broderick Six Shooter*Universal Sean Brown and Keavan Yazdani (Art Directors)

CASE STUDY 01 - Daniel Caesar Golden Child*The Orchard

CASE STUDY 01 - Daniel Caesar Golden Child*The Orchard Terri Fidelak (Art Director, Designer, & Illustrator), Carey Shaw (Photographer)

MALICE, MERCY, GRIEF & WRATH - Belle Plaine Independent

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY STINGRAY)

Bun Dem Caraz (Sarahmée) Ste-4*Select

Record Shop Johnny Jansen (Said the Whale) Arts & Crafts*Universal

Topographe Jonathan Robert (Corridor) Bonsound*Sony

Back Off Le GED (Laurence Nerbonne) Coyote*Universal

Little Star Sarah Legault (iskwē) iskwē music*The Orchard

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Evolution Kobra And The Lotus Napalm*The Orchard

Martyr Lindsay Schoolcraft Cyper Proxy*Independent

Through A Wall Single Mothers Dine Alone*The Orchard

Play to Win Striker Independent

Orphans The Agonist Rodeostar*The Orchard

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Shine A Light Bryan Adams Universal

Unplugged Vol. 1 Lauren Spencer-Smith Independent

Both Sides Marc Jordan Linus*IDLA

Melt Nuela Charles Independent

Empower Renée Lamoureux Independent

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

General Anxiety Disorder Adam Christie Adam Christie*Independent

Straight White Fail Jarrett Campbell Cottage Comedy

The Abyss Stares Back Monty Scott Comedy*IDLA

Lil Bit of Buddle Sophie Buddle Independent

I'm Not Well Steph Tolev Comedy*Fontana North

