Hardwell Confirms Five-City North American Run in 2026

After three shows in 2025, Hardwell is returning to the USA for his 2026 North American tour this June with five headline performances across key cities. Set for stops in New York, Washington D.C., Dallas, Denver and San Francisco, the run is Hardwell’s biggest capacity US tour in recent years.

Hardwell has played at Ultra, Tomorrowland, Coachella, and other key festivals across every continent. Building on these global appearances, he recently made a return to EDC Mexico, performing to 75,000 fans, and he is slated as one of the headline acts for EDC Las Vegas later in the year.

Atendees can expect a forward-facing show designed around unreleased material, bespoke edits and exclusive live IDs, alongside reinvigorated versions of classics that shaped festival main stages worldwide. With production tailored to each venue, the tour promises a more immersive experience compared to his large-scale festival appearances.

Speaking on the upcoming run, Hardwell stated, “Last year’s run of shows was so much fun. Every single night the fans brought that crazy energy, so I knew we had to do it again in 2026, and here we are! After the voting campaign, a lot of fans were really vocal about their desire for an extended tour, so I’m seriously pumped for this one. We’re hitting five cities this time, and it’s going to be even crazier. Let’s go one more time!”

Pre-sale registration is now live via his official website, with general on-sale details to follow. For tickets and early access, visit here.